Virtual test: Joe Root and Jos Buttler lose tons but England in command | Cricket News

Joe Root missed a century, but his team runs the Virtual Trial against Sri Lanka

The lower order of England made them proud and they will be sure to take advantage of their lead after an excellent third day of the Virtual Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike rates, bowling averages and bowling speeds and plays a five-day test match based on those figures.

Joe Root (95) and Jos Buttler (86th) may have been lost centuries, but there was still a lot to be positive about after a solid batting performance against a Sri Lankan attack that tried ingeniously but lacked a vanguard. .

England were fired 437, while Sri Lanka closed 39-0 to continue 121 before the fourth day.

The summary of the match after day three of the Virtual Test in Galle

However, the day could not have started in a worse style for England, as Ben Stokes faced until the fifth installment of Vishwa Fernando's opening and distorted the capture of Oshada Fernando in the ravine to fall by 38.

Ollie Pope, the apparent heir to Joe Root's position as England's best hitter, joined his captain at the fold and started out circumspectly in the face of some precise bowling.

Root had moved less than five runs from what would have been an 18th century test, but the first time after the drink break, he pulled his rear foot out of its crease to be surprised by Niroshan Dickwella.

It was another unsuccessful conversion by the England captain, but the satisfaction gained from his innings was increased later in the day as England thrived in the afternoon sun.

Pope followed soon after, bringing impressive Vishwa closer to Dickwella behind the stumps by 16, leaving England reeling a bit at 273-6, still four runs behind Sri Lanka's first-inning total.

After lunch, however, the partnership between Buttler and Sam Curran flourished to hit 83 before Curran was a bit unlucky in putting on an offer from Dilruwan Perera on the leg side.

Conveniently inspired, the off-spinner proceeded to dominate both Dom Bess and Jack Leach in their next four overs, and the last man Stuart Broad made his way to the fold with a score of 385-9 half an hour before tea.

As Sri Lanka's bowling attack found more to his liking than his recent pace tests against Australia and South Africa, Broad played sensibly and supported Buttler as England continued to increase their lead in the final session.

We could look back and say that this one won the game against England. Great opportunity to put the game out of reach in the final session. – Neil (@neiltween) March 21, 2020

Buttler was only 14 runs away from a long-awaited second century test when Broad missed an onslaught towards Lasith Embuldeniya that even his regular review couldn't rule out.

Faced with a difficult session of just over an hour to bat, Sri Lanka faced the day, though not without complete alarm.

The feeling is that England spinners will have an important role to play if they are to help them seize the lead and turn their solid batting effort into a fifth successive Test victory on the island.