Vikings vs neo-Nazis: fighting the extreme right in Sweden | More to the right

Across Sweden, young enthusiastic Vikings have been angered by the actions of some far-right organizations that have adopted Viking iconography to represent white supremacy propaganda. One in particular is the Nordic Resistance Movement, known as the NRM.

Viking enthusiast Robin Lundinder is a co-founder of an association called Vikingar Mot Rasism (Vikings Against Racism, or VAR). The group was formed on Facebook to combat the combination of Viking enthusiasm with neo-Nazism, and has more than 1,500 members.

The NRM conducts a rally in Robin's hometown of Kungalv. Use the rally as an opportunity to challenge one of the NRM leaders face to face over their misappropriation of Viking symbols. NRM's protests often turn violent, but Robin is undeterred in his attempt to expose NRM's ignorance and claim his Viking identity, without being branded a neo-Nazi.

DIRECTOR'S VIEW

By Nicholas Ahlmark

Although I am a British national, my last name is Swedish. This is because my great-grandparents were economic immigrants from Sweden to the United States in the early 1900s. I never knew or knew much about them, and apart from my last name, I have never had a connection or more than a passing interest in the Scandinavian country. In fact, before this movie started shooting, I had never visited it. In recent years, however, my interest in Sweden has grown, perhaps because as I get older I think more about my heritage, but also because of the substantial changes currently taking place in the country's demographics and politics.

My interest began to peak during the 2015 refugee crisis, when the world's eyes focused on Sweden, as 163,000 record-breaking people applied for asylum in a country that, at the time, had a population of just 9.6 millions. This influx meant that in 2015 Sweden had a higher refugee intake per capita than any other country in Europe.

In the years that followed, I noticed more and more stories appear on my news channels, related to racial tensions and integration problems in Swedish towns and cities and, worryingly, an increase in local far-right, racist and xenophobic groups.

Most of my work tends to focus on the Asia-Pacific region, but with Brexit happening in my own country and the rise of populist politics in Western Europe, it seemed like an appropriate time to re-engage with the mainland, and then he decided to hone stories to tell in Sweden. I ran into a Facebook group called Vikings Against Racism, and a world opened up to me that I knew nothing about.

Live action role play

This is the world of hardcore historical enthusiasts engaging in a Viking-themed live action RPG best known by the acronym LARP. While not all LARPs focus exclusively on Vikings, the past few years in Sweden have seen increased interest in Viking history and culture, and LARPing events have become commonplace across the country. A LARP is something other than a direct recreation, which tends to happen at one-day events with members of the public dressed in modern clothing looking out from the sidelines. By contrast, most LARPs occur off-grid in remote locations, including the LARP we filmed, which took place in a Viking village called Bergham Vanner, deep in a forest, about a three-hour drive southeast. Gothenburg.

These LARPers have been tasked with forming the Vikings Against Racism movement. This group is born out of the Viking community's frustration and outrage that far-right hate groups, such as the Nordic Resistance Movement (MRN) of Scandinavia, are using Viking symbols and mythology as propaganda to promote their white supremacist agenda. . The most prominent symbol is the Viking Rune that the NRM uses as a centerpiece for its flag and brand.

Formed in Sweden in 1997, the NRM is famous for physically and online harassing journalists and politicians, and was recently linked to the bombing of a refugee center in Gothenburg. As a result of the NRM's association with Viking symbols, the average member of the Swedish public, who knows nothing about fact-based Viking enthusiasts, now ranks this community in the same box as neo-Nazis and white supremacists. So if you have a visible Viking tattoo, you may get double-shot walking down the street from members of the public who think that must mean you're a Hitler fan too. Many Viking lovers told me that they had even been confronted by strangers on the street and accused of being racist, simply because they were wearing some kind of Viking symbol.

Having integrated with the Viking community into a LARP for the purpose of making this film, I can confidently say that linking these two groups is wrong at best. Viking LARPers are overwhelmingly an inclusive group of social liberals who believe in equality across all spectrums of race, class, and gender. They want Viking culture to be accessible to everyone. My encounters with Swedish neo-Nazis, on the other hand, showed me that they tend to be primarily young white men with a rigid worldview based on the idea of ​​white superiority. They see Viking culture as something that is the exclusive property of northern European whites, a distant era whose people symbolize white power.

Neo-Nazis often appear at Viking fairs, looking for Viking paraphernalia. During my research phase, I even spoke to an enthusiastic Viking who related the story of a group of neo-Nazis distributing leaflets at a Viking fair. They were chased by LARPers who protected themselves with shields. Also online, fascists are also eager to infiltrate Viking groups and platforms. Vikings Against Racism Facebook group has a strict investigation process to ensure that NRM members and other racists cannot join.

Viking values

"But wait," I hear you say, "the Vikings were a group of totalitarian and nationalist thugs who invaded, raped, and plundered Northern Europe and beyond. Of course, neo-Nazi values ​​align with Viking values!"

Well, not entirely.

First of all, the Vikings did not see themselves as a coherent culture linked to any "nation,quot;. Sweden was not even formed as a country until 1397. That is 331 years after 1066, the year the Vikings ceased to exist, according to most credible historians. In fact, far from being linked to a particular country, the Vikings were a group of unrelated tribes and family dynasties that did not adhere to the concept of nationalism.

In their article, Vikings were never the purebred master race that white supremacists like to portray, Clare Downing of the University of Liverpool argues that instead of marauding popular culture thugs, Vikings had interactions long-term peaceful with foreign peoples, based on trade. A large part of Viking success was "their ability to embrace and adapt to a wide range of cultures, be they Irish Christians in the west or Muslims of the Abbasid caliphate in the east."

This is supported by recent historical findings that include artifacts from central Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. "Viking crews frequently lose members and pick up new recruits as they travel, combining dissident elements from different backgrounds and cultures," writes Downing. "An analysis of skeletons at Viking-linked sites using the latest scientific techniques points to a mix of Scandinavian and non-Scandinavian peoples without clear ethnic distinctions in rank or gender."

On the question of Viking brutality, the hero of our movie Robin acknowledges that "of course, the Vikings were also capable of violence." When they went into battle, they often used small groups of Viking mercenaries, also known as "berserkers." These elite warriors were a kind of Special Air Service or SAS for the Middle Ages, albeit much less organized, who instilled fear in their enemies with their ferocity and contempt for their own lives.

However, one must view Viking aggression in the context of the European Middle Ages, one of the bloodiest periods in human history. Were the Vikings more violent than anyone during this time? Probably not. Immediately after the Vikings disappeared, the negative portrayals of the Vikings came primarily from the point of view of Christian monks who labeled them as one-dimensional savage pagans who were to convert to Christianity. Norwegian historian Kim Hjardar, author of the book Vikings At War notes that Viking aggression was "equaled or overcome by other groups during this period," citing the genocidal actions of Christian Emperor Charlemagne as an example:

"In the & # 39; Verden Massacre & # 39; in 782 AD, his army murdered over 4,500 Saxons who had been handed over to him by an ally. This was violence in its most severe form. And yet, Because Charlemagne had a Christian biographer writing a favorable account of his life, he was killing pagans and was seen as 'the father of the church', his place in history was secure. "

Viking heritage hijacking

As enthusiastic and committed students of medieval history, Robin and his fellow Vikings LARPers know all of these things. So how and why do far-right groups like the NRM continue to use Viking symbols in the face of widely accepted claims about Vikings made by respected historians, and proven concrete facts of archaeological sites using the latest technology, which point to much more? A multicultural and peaceful group of people that the classical perception of Vikings would make us believe?

The nineteenth century was a time of rampant colonialism on the part of the European powers. Sweden looked across the waters at smaller nations with similar populations, such as the Netherlands and Belgium, and debated whether the Swedes should also try to colonize distant parts of the world, or risk being left behind. Nationalism was a growing trend across the continent as European countries used it to justify their invasions of territories in Africa and the Middle East, and at the same time, Swedish nationalism also began to increase. A common way for nationalists to unite Swedes was to take advantage of a romantic version of their Viking ancestors, who themselves had successfully invaded and colonized many parts of Europe. This image of the Vikings was also when one of the most famous misconceptions, which had horns on their helmets, became a widespread notion. This idea was primarily due to costume designer Carl Emil Doepler, who decided to put horns on the characters' helmets in the 1876 performance of Wagner's classic Nordic opera Der Ring des Nibelungen.

In her article: The Invention of the Viking Horned Helmet, scholar Roberta Frank of Yale University connects Nordic nationalism with this revised image of who and what Vikings were:

Until the Viking era was invented, there were no Vikings with horned helmets, and vice versa: the two go together like Easter and the hat. A & # 39; Viking age & # 39; is first mentioned in 1873, in two Danish and Swedish independent articles; the period gets its first monumental article in the four volumes of Johannes Steenstrup Norman-nerneNormannerne and Danelag) published between 1876 and 1882. Perhaps only an expansionist and empire-building era could have imagined an era that began with naval attacks on foreign shores and ended when these attacks ceased. The horned Viking helmet was just one of countless colorful items in the arsenal of a turn-of-the-century Europe fascinated by war and its tools. "

Moving on to the 1930s and 1940s, the German Nazis continued to perpetuate these themes, using Viking iconography and imagery as part of their propaganda to create the historical notion of an all-conquering, powerful and ethnically pure group of Germanic warriors. This representation fits perfectly with Hitler's genocidal and aggressive agenda.

Fast forward to modern Sweden, 140 years after the Scandinavian nationalists reinvented the Vikings, and it is the NRM, which also sees itself in a perpetual state of war against Jews, Muslim immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees, who are still Taking advantage of the fact that he now discredited the concept of the Viking era, by claiming the symbol "Tyr Rune,quot; as his own.

My hope is that this film, and the story of Robin's quest to bravely confront an MRN leader, will help dispel these misconceptions about the Vikings, and thereby take away a powerful propaganda tool from white supremacists. , by making that tool helpless and redundant. If people can understand how ridiculous it is for racists to use a Viking symbol as their primary logo, then perhaps potential new recruits will begin to question and distinguish other aspects of the MRN's global vision and ideology. Neo-Nazis should not be allowed to misrepresent Nordic history and hijack Viking heritage.

