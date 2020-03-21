Vice President Mike Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLcb3756e708ffa0b780b41cf67f78f93f11% %MINIFYHTMLcb3756e708ffa0b780b41cf67f78f93f12%

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative for the coronavirus.

Vice President Press Secretary Katie Miller tweeted the test results on Saturday night.

Pence had announced earlier Saturday that, as a precaution, he and his wife would be screened for the virus. A vice president staff member had tested positive for the virus.

The vice president had said that the staff member, who had no close contact with either the president or the vice president, was fine. Still, Pence stood just yards from President Donald Trump on the podium during his press conference.