Vail ski tourists brought the coronavirus to Mexico, says Jalisco governor

Ski tourism through Vail is causing concerns about the coronavirus in Mexico, specifically in the state of Jalisco, where hundreds of people potentially exposed to the virus recently traveled.

In a video posted on social media, Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro said that two flights carrying about 400 people between Denver and Mexico included several travelers who tested positive for COVID-19 respiratory illness. He said that several passengers and flight crew members remained in Jalisco.

Alfaro asked those travelers to isolate themselves to mitigate the spread of the disease in Mexico. As of Friday, the government reported 27 cases of COVID-19 in Jalisco, a state on the west coast of Mexico famous for tequila production. But Alfaro noted that the group that visited Vail had a more widespread risk of infection.

Bloomberg reported that three Mexican business leaders also tested positive for the new coronavirus after visiting Vail, including Juan Domingo Beckmann, CEO of Beckle SAB, which produces José Cuervo tequila.

This video is to ask for your help and is of utmost importance: About 400 people affected on two charter flights to Vail, a ski area in Colorado, USA, several of them with #coronavirus. Today they are in Jalisco and represent a risk to others. pic.twitter.com/s7Z5R36gg0 – Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) March 18, 2020

This is not the only international group that attributes infections to Colorado. Icelandic authorities linked three cases of the virus to residents who flew through Denver International Airport.

The first reported case of the coronavirus in Colorado was in Summit County, and nearby Eagle County, Vail's home, has been a hot spot for the virus. The state's first patient was a visitor from California who skied at Vail Mountain and Keystone between February 29 and March 2. On Tuesday, Vail closed all of its North American resorts during the season.