USA Track and Field calls for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed | Olympic Games News

USA Track and Field follows USA Swimming in search of delay for the Tokyo Games





USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of American athletics, has called for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the Executive Director of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Sarah Hirshland, the federation asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Games, which will take place from July 24 to August. 9)

"We certainly understand the ramifications of this request and the realities of trying to coordinate the logistics of the postponed Olympic Games around the schedules of other athletes, sports federations, key stakeholders, etc., but the alternative of moving forward in light of the current global situation – the situation would not be in the best interests of our athletes (difficult as that decision is), "USATF Chief Executive Max Siegel said in the letter.

The United States committee said Friday that athletes should continue preparations.

Neither the Olympic officials of EE. USA Nor was the IOC immediately available for comment on the USATF request.

Meanwhile, the IOC has lobbied during the health crisis, saying that the Games will continue as scheduled.

The problem has sharply divided athletes globally, and the USATF said a decision should not be made at the expense of the safety and well-being of our athletes.

"We recognize that there are no perfect answers, and that this is a very complex and difficult decision, but this position (postponing the Games) at least gives our athletes the peace of mind knowing that they will have adequate time to prepare adequately. Physical, mental and emotionally in order to participate in a safe and successful Olympic Games, "he said.

"We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and defend athletes."

Brazil's previous hosts have called for the Games to be postponed

The Brazilian Olympic Committee has also called for the Olympic Games to be postponed until 2021.

The Brazilian body said in a statement released on Saturday that the decision is a necessity due to the severity of the pandemic and "the consequent difficulty for athletes to maintain their best competitive level."

On Friday, the Norwegian Olympic Committee said they wanted the Games to only take place once the coronavirus outbreak is under firm control worldwide.

The Sports and Rights Alliance (SRA) and the World Players Association (WPA) also asked the organizers to review the plans for the Games.