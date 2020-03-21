United States Attorney for Colorado to Lead Federal Coronavirus Fraud Investigations

The United States Attorney for Colorado is leading the charge against a growing threat of fraud related to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML27719f0c198e2d68409c456f43077e8b11% %MINIFYHTML27719f0c198e2d68409c456f43077e8b12%

Under the direction of United States Attorney General William Barr, Jason Dunn will prioritize the investigation and prosecution of any fraud related to the COVID-19 crisis, the United States attorney's office said in a press release.

Dunn also appointed United States Executive Attorney J. Chris Larson to serve as the office's coronavirus fraud coordinator, according to the statement.

The United States Attorney's office outlined several schemes that people could take advantage of during this awkward period:

Individuals and companies that sell fake COVID-19 cures online.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and applications that appear to share coronavirus-related information to obtain and block access to your devices until payment is received.

Donation requests for non-existent or illegitimate charities.

Medical providers who fraudulently bill or charge for tests and procedures.

"While this virus may be new to Colorado, fraud is not," Dunn said in a statement. "My office and I will be steadfast in protecting the citizens of Colorado at a time when they may be particularly vulnerable to financial scams."

Individuals can report suspicious or fraudulent coronavirus-related activities to 1-866-720-5721 or [email protected]