United Arab Emirates confirms the first two deaths of COVID-19 | UAE News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the death of two patients with coronavirus, the first of those deaths to be reported in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement Friday night that one of the two people was a 78-year-old "Arab citizen,quot; who had come from Europe. The cause of death was a heart attack, which coincided with complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The second patient was a 58-year-old "Asian citizen,quot; and a resident of the UAE, who had previous chronic illnesses, including heart disease and kidney failure, which "further complicated,quot; his ability to fight the virus.

The new coronavirus was first detected in central Wuhan China late last year and has since spread to at least 164 countries and territories.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a pandemic.

According to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University, based in the United States, the death toll now exceeds 11,000 of more than 258,000 confirmed cases. Some 87,000 people have recovered.

Despite the increasing number of cases and deaths, most infected people experience only relatively mild symptoms.

There are 140 cases of coronavirus reported in the UAE to date. Like other countries in the world, the United Arab Emirates has introduced restrictions on the arrival of passengers, but so far they have not imposed containment measures, with public spaces such as shopping malls and restaurants that remain open.

More than 1,300 coronavirus infections have been detected in the Gulf region, with the majority of cases initially identified among travelers returning from Iran, one of the most affected countries in the world.