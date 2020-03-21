UN Special Adviser: ISIL spared & # 39; nobody & # 39; in their crimes | United Nations

%MINIFYHTMLf15115cc615e8f38cb796328bc05fef711% %MINIFYHTMLf15115cc615e8f38cb796328bc05fef712%

ISIL made headlines around the world in 2014, when its fighters drove out Iraqi soldiers and seized control of cities like Mosul and Sinjar.

And in what became known as the Sinjar massacre, thousands of Yazidi men, women and children were killed. In response to rapid territorial advances by ISIL, the United States and its allies formed a coalition to fight the armed group.

They launched air strikes against ISIL's hideouts, its fighters and convoys. In October last year, a US military operation in northwest Syria resulted in the death of ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In 2018, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of a special adviser to support efforts to investigate ISIL crimes. As head of the UN investigation team, the mandate of the special adviser is to collect, preserve and store evidence.

But how are investigations carried out? And will they bring justice to the countless victims in Iraq and Syria?

UN Special Adviser Karim Khan talks to al Jazeera about his efforts to investigate ISIL crimes.

Source: Al Jazeera News