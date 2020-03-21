Uber suspends taxi booking option in Saudi Arabia – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLeaf0c3368960fa74c7ff5e83d6474ad311% %MINIFYHTMLeaf0c3368960fa74c7ff5e83d6474ad312%

DUBAI: Uber Technologies has suspended the option to book regular taxi services through its app in Saudi Arabia until further notice, a company statement said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is in a virtual blockade and has suspended regular accredited taxi services as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 344 cases of the virus have been reported.

"Under measures announced by the Home Office, we are suspending the Uber taxi in the Kingdom until further notice," an Uber spokesperson told Reuters.



Uber's transportation services, performed by individual drivers using their personal vehicles, have not been affected. Food delivery services are also unaffected.

