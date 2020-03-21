Uber Eats promises more than 300,000 free food deliveries to healthcare workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic

Roommates, as cities across the country are closing down entirely, is going to require efforts by some of the largest companies we know to ensure that people have access to basic necessities. Well #UberEats is showing up and showing up for those who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

According to CNBC, Uber Eats plans to provide free food deliveries to healthcare workers and first responders, who have yet to go to work and respond to the coronavirus.

“We know that the work of the medical and crisis response teams can be tireless and last many hours; We hope we can help in a small way, ”said Uber in a statement. "We are going to deliver 300,000 meals to health officials and first responders. We are doing what we can."

The company has also announced a new effort to boost free delivery in the coming weeks, to facilitate people's access to food.

“We know that the next few weeks will be difficult for many small business owners, and we want to help restaurants focus on food, not finances. That is why we are working to drive increased demand for more than 100,000 independent restaurants in the United States and Canada through free delivery and merchandising efforts. "

"As more customers choose to stay indoors, we forgo free delivery of the more than 100,000 independent restaurants in the United States and Canada at Uber Eats," the company said. "We will also be launching targeted and targeted marketing campaigns daily, both in-app and by email, to promote delivery of local restaurants, especially those new to the app."

As restaurants across the state have closed their doors to dining customers, takeaway and delivery services have increased in demand.