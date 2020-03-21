Tyler Perry mentions critics who judge him for dressing as a woman: "it's a costume,quot;

From Big Momma’s House to Juwanna Mann, men dressed up as women are not that uncommon in comedy movies. However, there are those who think that the industry will not allow a black actor to be famous or successful without having to "sell,quot; themselves by putting on a dress, and Tyler Perry could not agree more.

Starting as a stage character and ending as a staple of many of his films. Madea is the one who put Tyler on the spot. The writer / actor / producer is now the owner of the largest black-owned studio.

Comedians like Dave Chapelle have criticized Perry for portraying the character who has carried him so far. The Chapelle Show star hinted that it's often the idea of ​​Hollywood's great white characters to castrate black men on television and in movies.

However, the father does not see it the way other people see it, he thinks it is putting on a uniform to get to work.

Pe Chapelle is one of the brightest people I have ever seen. Not only in comedy but the man is intelligent. A heavy and brilliant thinker. So if that's the case in Hollywood, then that's the case. But that is not my case. No one owned that dress except me. A $ 2 billion franchise, no one told me to wear it, no one forces me to wear it. Everything was on stage. The black man owned the entire show, it was my choice, "Tyler explained on the T.I podcast.

He went on to say, "So when I got to Hollywood and wanted to do,quot; A Mad Black Woman's Diary ", it was my choice. And 19 movies since then, it's been my choice. Maybe that's the way it has been for other men who have done that. .. I'm not a man who likes to wear a dress. For me, as an actor, it's a costume. If someone goes to Walmart to work, they put on their uniform. For me, that's wearing a uniform, going out making people laugh. people, lift them up, cheer them on, and the good thing it does for so many people … My favorite moment is the last 30 minutes of each play … that's the only time I don't feel silly or ridiculous … in arenas right now … sit there and spit out wisdom that speaks to people's lives in a way that's right for me. Some people may not like the way the message got, but for me it's important that the message get and help someone. "

It's also important to note that the 50-year-old record has multiple successful movies and television shows that don't revolve around the Madea character.



