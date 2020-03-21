Two Emirati Red Crescent aid workers killed in Yemen in Aden | Yemen News

Two aid workers were killed in war-torn southern Yemen after they were kidnapped by unknown gunmen, the UAE branch of the Red Crescent (UAE) said.

in a statement on Twitter, Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) He said he "expresses his deep regret and condemnation for the loss of Ahmed Fouad al-Yousefi, ERC Operations Coordinator in Aden, and his partner Mohamed Tareq … in one of the most vulnerable and complex humanitarian zones in the world."

The two were kidnapped in the port city of Aden in the south of the country, and were later found dead, according to the statement.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 capture of the capital Sanaa by the Houthi rebels.

A government-allied Saudi Arabia and UAE-led military coalition intervened in March 2015. Since then, the war has killed more than 100,000 people, including thousands of civilians, according to a database project tracking the violence.

But a separate conflict has broken out in the south between government forces and the separatists in the south, backed by the UAE.

The two sides signed a power-sharing agreement in Riyadh last November, with little sign of implementation on the ground.

Security forces in the south have also been the target of repeated attacks by al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in Iraq and Levante armed groups (ISIL or ISIS).

The war in Yemen has triggered what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 3.3 million displaced people and 24.1 million, more than two-thirds of the population, in need of help.