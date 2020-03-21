Twitter users start #KanyeWestIsOverParty after a leaked conversation suggests it didn't make Taylor Swift aware of the controversial lines on her album

Wow Chile! Twitter users take us back a few years, after a leaked conversation changes the narrative of the relationship between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

If you recall, there was a small fight after Kanye called Taylor a bitch in her song "Famous," but she claimed that Tay Tay was fully aware that she would be mentioned in the song. Now, fans are convinced that that was not the case.

Leaked images of the phone conversation between Taylor and Kanye suggest that he may have missed the part where he called her by name. And while we can't say whether or not this is a fact, fans are pretty convinced. Scroll to see what they had to say.

I used to be a fan of Kanye West, but after this I have to stop listening to his music, bruh, this is not right, you lied to that girl, sorry, guys, but I'm not supporting a sexist self-centered idiot#kanyewestisoverparty#TaylorToldTheTruthpic.twitter.com/4qkseenBVU – Mark Halls 🗻🚵‍♂️ (@ tayluckyone13) March 21, 2020

It's funny how Kim recorded the phone call to expose Taylor for lying, when in the end she recorded the phone call exposing herself as a liar #KanyeWestIsOverParty #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/M4UlLLy3on – chynna | # 1 afterglow stan (@soitgoeschynna) March 21, 2020

Recall that Kanye let crowds of people at her concerts scream "Fuck Taylor Swift,quot; for no reason other than the fact that he wanted to humiliate her and end her career. all right, #KanyeWestIsOverParty. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/HUG2yKd9dc – oriana ♡ (@orianaswift) March 21, 2020