Twitter users start #KanyeWestIsOverParty after a leaked conversation suggests it didn't make Taylor Swift aware of the controversial lines on her album

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Kanye West, Taylor Swift

Wow Chile! Twitter users take us back a few years, after a leaked conversation changes the narrative of the relationship between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

If you recall, there was a small fight after Kanye called Taylor a bitch in her song "Famous," but she claimed that Tay Tay was fully aware that she would be mentioned in the song. Now, fans are convinced that that was not the case.

Leaked images of the phone conversation between Taylor and Kanye suggest that he may have missed the part where he called her by name. And while we can't say whether or not this is a fact, fans are pretty convinced. Scroll to see what they had to say.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here