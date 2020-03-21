Twitter to verify more health experts to combat disinformation – Latest news

The microblogging site Twitter is likely to bring public verification requests back for health experts to fight the spread of misinformation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes at a time when the microblogging site has taken aggressive steps to counter a wave of hoaxes and other misinformation that spread on social media in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Public service announcement about what we are doing to verify Twitter accounts that provide credible updates around # COVID19: We are working with global public health authorities to identify experts and have already verified hundreds of accounts, but there are more to do and we could use your help, "the company tweeted Saturday.

According to an Axios timeline, it was on December 10 that China reported on the first patient to begin showing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The death toll from the new coronavirus has exceeded 5,000 in Europe, the new epicenter of the pandemic, with Italy, Spain and Germany reporting a sharp rise in infections, as global deaths rose more than 11,000 on Saturday.

It is estimated that 2.35,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and about 10,000 have been confirmed dead, according to the World Health Organization.