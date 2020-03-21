Twitter says it will not remove the fake tweet from & # 39; children & # 39; from Musk – Latest News

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has said it will not remove a controversial tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that children are "essentially immune,quot; to the new coronavirus.

The microblogging platform ignored its own new rules that say misinformation about children and the coronavirus is one type of content that needs to be removed.

A Twitter spokesperson told CNN Business on Friday that he reviewed Musk's tweet and determined that he did not break his rules.

Musk had tweeted: "Children are essentially immune, but the elderly with existing conditions are vulnerable. Family gatherings with close contact between children and grandparents are likely to be more risky."

In his defense, Twitter gave this example: "COVID-19 does not infect children because we have not seen any cases of sick children."

Musk's claim was contradicted on a White House podium by global health expert Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force.

"For moms and dads who have children with immunodeficiencies or other medical conditions, we don't know the level of risk," said Birx.

"There simply are not enough numbers at this point to tell them whether or not they are at additional risk in the same way as adults. No one is immune. We know it is highly contagious to everyone."

Musk has also downplayed concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, keeping the Tesla factory in California open despite a "shelter-in-place,quot; order.

"Maybe we should listen to scientists and not sociopathic scammers," a follower of Musk tweeted.

"A child in my state just tested positive for the virus. Even if you are asymptomatic, you can still transmit the virus and pass it on to others," another tweeted.

