TSR Reactionz: Twitter reacts to the weekly by releasing its fourth studio album during the coronavirus pandemic

If we weren't deep enough in our feelings because we have to stay in the crib, The Weeknd puts us in our bags!

He just released his fourth studio album & # 39; Out of hours & # 39; and everyone on Twitter is having an attack. Apparently, he feels the way he does for his ex Bella Hadid, and now it seems like everyone is chopping onions.

As we have reported over and over again, The Weeknd and Bella had a racy relationship over and over again, something that fans seemed to love. Now, it seems that some fans are grateful that they are gone forever because The Weeknd is putting out good music.

The Weeknd: She's a cold-hearted bitch with no shame, but her throat is on fire too

I:#AfterHours pic.twitter.com/TGURKLwC9A – FindingDory✨ (@DorisSawau) March 20, 2020

How am I listening to The Weeknd's new album while locked #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/ebCnpWH5Z2 – Badroleo (@ Badroleo1) March 20, 2020

The weekend basically combined Starboy and Trilogy together, brother, my butt in PAIN #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/IegM16oOw2 – ً (@cIinicqI) March 20, 2020

The Weeknd releases the album when there is a world crisis #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/rwBegbniYE – friend oozy (@ Oozy20021) March 20, 2020

Abel really made me miss Bella Hadid. I never met her in my life though #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/dILmIx0PMP – Deonardo LiCaprio (@karanbhellay) March 20, 2020

When The Weeknd said "You always lose the opportunity to fall in love with someone else‘ because your heart only knows me " #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/1ENYQM4d7w – keylaasuarezz (@keylaasuarezz) March 20, 2020

