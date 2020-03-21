TSR Reactionz: Twitter reacts to the weekly by releasing its fourth studio album during the coronavirus pandemic

Home Entertainment TSR Reactionz: Twitter reacts to the weekly by releasing its fourth studio...

The Weeknd

If we weren't deep enough in our feelings because we have to stay in the crib, The Weeknd puts us in our bags!

He just released his fourth studio album & # 39; Out of hours & # 39; and everyone on Twitter is having an attack. Apparently, he feels the way he does for his ex Bella Hadid, and now it seems like everyone is chopping onions.

As we have reported over and over again, The Weeknd and Bella had a racy relationship over and over again, something that fans seemed to love. Now, it seems that some fans are grateful that they are gone forever because The Weeknd is putting out good music.

What is your favorite song on the album so far, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

