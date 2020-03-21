Trump declares New York City a disaster: the army is moving!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The Trump administration issued a Declaration of Major Disasters to New York City this morning. And he declared the Big Apple as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The emergency declaration came later Friday night from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and unlocks access to a $ 42 billion national boat in vital aid from the Disaster Relief Fund. New York cases have begun to skyrocket, according to Senate minority leader Charles Schumer, and critical medical supplies remain scarce.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here