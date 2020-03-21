Trump declares New York City a disaster: the army is moving!

The Trump administration issued a Declaration of Major Disasters to New York City this morning. And he declared the Big Apple as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The emergency declaration came later Friday night from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and unlocks access to a $ 42 billion national boat in vital aid from the Disaster Relief Fund. New York cases have begun to skyrocket, according to Senate minority leader Charles Schumer, and critical medical supplies remain scarce.

"With no time to lose, the administration heeded the call and approved the nation's first Declaration of Major Disasters in response to the coronavirus, right here in New York," Schumer said in a statement.

It also means that the Army is moving to New York City.

The US Army has been called. According to reports, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. USA He has said he plans to take over hotels, sports stadiums, university residences and other buildings in a bid to increase the number of hospital rooms available.

Here's a video of the military stopping in New York City: