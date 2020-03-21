Truck drivers keeping shelves stored amid the chaos of COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf4e44a0552199311c6257a254ae990c611% %MINIFYHTMLf4e44a0552199311c6257a254ae990c612%

EAGAN, MINN. (Up News Info) – As Minnesotans stock up on food and other essentials, maintaining the flow of the supply chain is critical. That is putting the nation's truck drivers at the forefront of this battle.

Truck drivers like Larry Larimore are the reason you have fresh produce and meat in your fridge.

"It is definitely surreal and is unlike anything I have ever experienced before. Yes, it is totally different," Larimore said.

As the COVID-19 battle intensifies across the country, drivers like Larimore are finding less hospitable roads. Restaurants, shops and even some rest stops on the east coast are closed.

"Well I can tell you it was a challenge," said Sam Anderson, owner of Bay and Bay Transportation.

His company is packing care bags for all drivers, loaded with snacks, apples, and hygiene items.

This is because Bay and Bay Transport needs to keep its 450 refrigerated trucks rolling from coast to coast, to supply stores with the products that consumers desperately need.

"Our nation's drivers have a call to duty like this to keep things going and to keep the United States fed and to keep people safe as our drivers go further," Anderson said.

With the pressing need to maintain business flow, the Department of Transportation has eased restrictions on driving hours.

This is because moving food, fuel and medical supplies is vital to what could be a long and difficult fight.

"We also have to keep truckers healthy. It's kind of a scary situation, it really is. So with that said, we have to keep rolling," said Duke Trifunov.

Throughout the day and across the country, the trucker from the United States is going the extra mile.