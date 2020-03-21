Treadmill leads man into trouble – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

Enjoy today's "Best of,quot; column (from 2010).

I will be back with fresh questions and answers next week.

Dear Amy: I have been married for 27 years. I train with some women at a local gym. I have become close with one of the ladies there; she has been married for 17 years.

Lady Friend tells me intimate things about her sex life with her husband. Lady Friend does not feel loved or appreciated by him. I also confided in Lady Friend about my marriage, but did not go into details about my sex life.

My wife knows that I am friends with this lady, although I do not share all the details of this friendship with her. Lady Friend and I text messages back and forth, sometimes all day.

Lady Friend takes an interest in some other men in the gym, and I know she loves attention. Lady Friend has hinted about meeting me outside the gym.

Is it bad for me to remain friends with this lady since we are both married? Should I back off? Do you think this lady likes me as more than just a friend?

– Anonymous

Anonymous Dear: My question to you is: do you spend any time, at any time, on the elliptical machine? Or is your relationship with your "Lady Friend,quot; the only way that it raises your heart rate during these so-called workouts?

To answer your question, I don't know if Lady Friend sees you as more than a friend. So, let's talk about you.

You and Lady Friend are acting like real gym rats. This is cheesy and shoddy, and you know it's wrong. So, interrupt this particular circuit. Re-commit to your marriage and your workouts.

September 2010

Dear Amy: Nine years ago, my daughter and her husband asked me to move with them to a new home.

He had been widowed for five years and they felt that he should not be alone. (Now I am 84 years old and in very good health).

We all got along very well until about six months ago, but I don't know why. Nothing was ever said openly. They recently bought a lake house and spend weekends in that house. I am not invited (nor do I want to be). There are no children involved, just the three of us. I have a puppy that seems to hate, but I can't give it away.

Lately I have a feeling that my son-in-law is not happy with our situation. She hardly speaks to me and murmurs "good morning,quot; or "good night,quot;.

I contribute to the home, pay the rent, clean the house, wash clothes, take care of your dog, etc. I have spent thousands of dollars on this house and have paid a third of the purchase price.

Should I talk to my daughter about this? She and I get along very well. I feel like she knows there's friction here, but she hasn't told me about it. Should I find another place to live? I really don't want to live alone, but I will if I have to.

– challenged

Dear Challenger: First this: Your arrangement seems to have worked well for everyone for nine successful and peaceful years.

Unfortunately, every person in the home seems extremely reluctant to raise an issue, or even ask a question, that could result in an awkward moment or two, which is why he has spent the past six months engaged in an extremely awkward silent confrontation. It is human nature to avoid inconvenience, but everyone has taken it to a new level.

You are a full partner in this home: you helped pay for the house and paid the rent and expenses.

Sit with them (if you can't face it, talk to your daughter). Say, "I've been feeling a lot of tension lately. Can you tell me it's bothering you? It would be nice to clear the air. I miss the way we all got along." This could have started on a very trivial domestic matter. Or maybe it has nothing to do with you, but with your work, marriage or health difficulties. Keep an open mind and try not to be defensive. Read "Difficult Conversations: How to Discuss What Matters Most,quot;, written by members of the Harvard Negotiation Project (2010, Penguin)

January 2010

