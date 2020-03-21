Treadmill leads man into trouble – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

%MINIFYHTMLc6a64b5eb8e21fcb13ba6aebc6f01e7e11%%MINIFYHTMLc6a64b5eb8e21fcb13ba6aebc6f01e7e12%

Enjoy today's "Best of,quot; column (from 2010).

I will be back with fresh questions and answers next week.

Dear Amy: I have been married for 27 years. I train with some women at a local gym. I have become close with one of the ladies there; she has been married for 17 years.

Lady Friend tells me intimate things about her sex life with her husband. Lady Friend does not feel loved or appreciated by him. I also confided in Lady Friend about my marriage, but did not go into details about my sex life.

My wife knows that I am friends with this lady, although I do not share all the details of this friendship with her. Lady Friend and I text messages back and forth, sometimes all day.

Lady Friend takes an interest in some other men in the gym, and I know she loves attention. Lady Friend has hinted about meeting me outside the gym.

Is it bad for me to remain friends with this lady since we are both married? Should I back off? Do you think this lady likes me as more than just a friend?

– Anonymous

Anonymous Dear: My question to you is: do you spend any time, at any time, on the elliptical machine? Or is your relationship with your "Lady Friend,quot; the only way that it raises your heart rate during these so-called workouts?

To answer your question, I don't know if Lady Friend sees you as more than a friend. So, let's talk about you.

%MINIFYHTMLc6a64b5eb8e21fcb13ba6aebc6f01e7e13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here