Toya Johnson is drinking from the fountain of youth these days while on social distance – watch the video flaunting her natural look

Toya Johnson keeps her skin radiant these days while isolating herself at home with her family. She shared a video in which she flaunts her natural look, and fans can't get enough of her beauty.

Check out the video Toya shared on her social media account below.

"Keep your skin radiant. I am a social detachment and I maintain my skin routine with my @dermilogic rotary brush," Toya wrote in his post.

Someone said, "You are naturally beautiful," and another follower posted this: "What is the name of your facial product and where can I find it?"

A follower said: ‘You look so pretty! Your skin is perfect. I think I'll try, thanks, "and another commenter posted this:" Girl, you still look 10. Beautiful Toya, your skin is beautiful. "

Another follower said, "What is the name of the facial product you use @toyajohnson?" And a fan posted this: "You look like a little girl @toyajohnson, your skin is BOMB ️ ️ thanks for the info."

One commenter wrote, "You are so beautiful and you don't need any makeup," and someone else praised her natural beauty and said, "You are so beautiful." You don't need any makeup. "

Aside from this, not too long ago, Tiny made many fans happy when she posted a throwback photo in which people were also able to see Tamar Braxton.

Many people praised young Tamar, and made sure to highlight how beautiful she looked.

Speaking of Tamar, he recently made fans happy when he released new music.

She revealed this on her social media account, and her boo, David Adefeso, also made sure to raise his wife on his own IG account.

Ad

Fans couldn't be more excited after reviewing the track, and they made sure to praise Tamar.



Post views:

0 0