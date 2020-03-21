Tom Marquand breaks the Group 1 duck on Addeybb | Racing News

Tom Marquand rode his first Group One winner when Addeybb, trained by William Haggas, raised the Ranvet Stakes on Saturday at Rosehill.

Marquand dictated the pace aboard Addeybb, who was last seen finishing second after Magical in Champion Stakes last October and is a seven-time winner in Britain, including at Group Two and Three levels.

The duo established a steady rhythm with Verry Elleegant on their heels, before Marquand made his move with around two furlongs to go in the quarter mile competition.

Verry Elleegant initially seemed ready to match his effort and went ahead, but Addeybb continued to look for pressure and struggled to prevail over the half-length, with Avilius another five-quarters and a quarter further behind in third place.

The six-year-old's victory marked a fantastic start to the year for Marquand, who has ridden 20 winners in New South Wales during his stints in Australia.

He told Racing.com: "A Group One is everything I have dreamed of since childhood, an international Group One even more, and an international Group One on an English horse is even better.

"Addeybb was extremely tough. He's on the ground that he doesn't really want or appreciate."

Haggas was not on the track, but his traveling foreman Harry Eustace said: "It was another peach, he (Marquand) controlled it from the front.

"It gets going and I think everyone thinks he's fighting, but he's just stoking the fire."

"I told Tom because he loves soft ground and it could take a little longer to drop on this track, and I think that was the case because he came back at the end and was well up."

Marquand and Haggas were completing a double after Young Rascal had previously reached gold in Group Three Iron Jack N.E. Manion Cup.

The five-year-old was loaded with the maximum weight in the 12 furlons competition and Marquand placed him in fourth place, with former runner David Simcock Mugatoo stalking him during the race.

Marquand went to win his face with a furlong and a half to run and Mugatoo went with him, but Young Rascal was just half a long too good on the line.

"It is a typical English-style horse," said Marquand. "He never really reached top speed until the last 100 meters.

"It was a great performance considering we were pretty slow, he's a guy who stays."

"Once he got to the end of the race business, from the start of the straight he was always pretty sure he was holding Mugatoo."

"The only thing he can do for us is speed. Once he joined, it didn't happen, so I was sure I would stay with him and keep moving toward the line."

Young Rascal, who finished seventh in the 2018 Derby at Epsom, was last seen coming home ninth in the December Hong Kong vase after running into trouble running.

Eustace added: "He went home from Hong Kong.

"Part of the planning behind that was taking a trip to him. It's hard to come down here. It helped him a lot, he settled in right away. He's thrived since he was here."