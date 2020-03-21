Tom Brady May Have My No. 12 Shirt, Says Chris Godwin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML70d72eb6d1c22afbf3f2f433ceeebc8e11% %MINIFYHTML70d72eb6d1c22afbf3f2f433ceeebc8e12%

"Having the opportunity to play with him is a blessing and I will try to make the most of it,quot;





%MINIFYHTML70d72eb6d1c22afbf3f2f433ceeebc8e13% %MINIFYHTML70d72eb6d1c22afbf3f2f433ceeebc8e14%











1:08



Chris Godwin is willing to present his jersey to the best quarterback in the NFL

Chris Godwin is willing to present his jersey to the best quarterback in the NFL

%MINIFYHTML70d72eb6d1c22afbf3f2f433ceeebc8e15% %MINIFYHTML70d72eb6d1c22afbf3f2f433ceeebc8e16%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin says he is ready to turn over his 12th jersey to the legendary Tom Brady before the new NFL season.

The Bucs landed Brady during the free agency trade on a one-year, $ 30 million contract.

Godwin, the 2019 Pro Bowl wide receiver, has worn No. 12 throughout his three-year NFL career, but is willing to hand over his jersey to the 42-year-old who left the New England Patriots, where He spent 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls.

It will be really cool when I get here and we really get to work. Godwin in Tom Brady

"Obviously, if he doesn't want it or he's not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely going to keep it up. We'll see how it goes, but I just think about respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished and the career he's built for Himself, you have to lean towards that respect, you know. But we'll see how it goes, "Godwin said.

"He came up to me saying he was excited to come and play, play together."

"As I said, being a guy who has seen him throughout my career, as I say, having the opportunity to play with him is a blessing and I will try to make the most of it. I tell him that you know Me, I am excited to play with him, since I'm sure a lot of guys are, but he seems equally excited about this new challenge, this new chapter in life. It will be great when he comes down here and we really get to work. "

Brady will seek to make history in the Bucs

If Brady can lead the Buccaneers to next year's Super Bowl, the team will have the home advantage.

The Super Bowl is held at a predetermined location each year and next season's championship game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Neither team has won the Super Bowl at their home stadium, so Brady could add another first to his resume.