Tom Brady and Todd Gurley: from the enemies of the 2019 Super Bowl to the same division

For now, there are four Super Bowl quarterbacks in the southern NFC, including a newcomer.

A guy named Brady.

Tom Brady's monumental move from New England, where he won six NFL titles, to Tampa Bay leads him to join Drew Brees from New Orleans, Matt Ryan from Atlanta and Cam Newton from Carolina, who is leaving. Teddy Bridgewater will be the man with the Panthers, who have told Newton he can look elsewhere for a job.

However, right now, no other division has that kind of Super Bowl resume.

And the NFC South added another major star in Todd Gurley. A day after the Rams cut their high return price, he landed in Atlanta.

Brady, of course, is the protagonist wherever he is. On Friday he made it official that the Buccaneers are his team.

"Excited, humble, and hungry … If there's one thing I've learned about soccer, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before," Brady wrote on social media.

"I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and showing them that they can believe and trust me," added the four-time Super Bowl MVP. "I've always believed that well done is better than well said, so … I'm not going to say much more. I'm going to go to work!"

It could get his job cut: The Bucs haven't made the playoffs in 12 consecutive seasons.

Gurley could be in a slightly better situation with the Falcons, who lost to Brady in the 2017 Super Bowl. Or perhaps without considering how Atlanta has faltered in the past two years.

He earned a $ 6 million, one-year contract, which could pale in comparison to Brady's $ 50 million guaranteed for two seasons. But after being summarily ejected by the Rams, there was clearly a market for Gurley.

"WE HAVE IT," exclaimed the Falcons on their Twitter account.

The two-time All-Pro running back was released minutes before his $ 10.5 million contract with the Rams was fully guaranteed. Gurley was the 2015 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Atlanta needed to replace Devonta Freeman, who was released.

Also Friday:

—Denver agreed to a two-year contract with former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, which is worth $ 16 million with all but $ 2.5 million guaranteed. Although his new deal is less than the $ 10 million a year Gordon rejected from the Chargers during a failed suspension last season, it allows him to take on his old team twice a year and return to free agency in 2022 at age 28. His $ 8 million annual salary also ranks fourth in the NFL among runners.

– Saints left guard Andrus Peat has agreed to a five-year contract that would keep him in New Orleans and virtually guarantee that the entire 2019 starting offensive line will return. The deal has a total value of $ 57.5 million.

"There was some interest from other teams," Peat said in a conference call. “Since I was drafted here, I wanted to play my entire career with the Saints. So I'm really excited to be able to continue my career here with the Saints. "

—The Steelers added tight end Eric Ebron on a two-year contract, as well as guard Stefen Wisniewski, who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. And Pittsburgh made a rare trade in the division, acquiring backup defensive tackle Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick from Baltimore for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Ebron, 27, retired a season of a 2018 breakaway in which he caught 13 touchdown passes to reach the Pro Bowl for the first time in the process. He struggled last year while dealing with a persistent ankle injury that ended his season in late November.

—Vikings outstanding defensive lineman Everson Griffen, 32, is leaving Minnesota.

Griffen's agent Brian Murphy announced on Friday that the talks with the Vikings ended "because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to focus our attention on free agency." The longest-serving player on the team, Griffen had 74 1/2 sacks in 10 seasons.

—Carolina signed free agent wide receiver Pharoh Cooper for a one-year contract and security receiver Juston Burris for a two-year contract.

Cooper was an All-Pro kick returner for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and had 25 career catches for 243 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with Arizona last season. Burris has played in 52 career games with 11 starts, a total of 58 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a catch in four NFL seasons with the Jets and Browns.

—The Browns added another security veteran, agreeing to settle with Andrew Sendejo on a one-year, $ 2.25 million contract. Sendejo, 32, played for Minnesota and Philadelphia last season. On Wednesday, the team struck a deal with former Raiders safety Karl Joseph.

Sendejo started with Dallas in 2010 before playing nine seasons with Minnesota. Browns new coach Kevin Stefanski was with the Vikings all that time.