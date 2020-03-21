Tom Brady adds a chapter to Boston's growing sports history with Tampa

%MINIFYHTMLcfe7444a32b4b84c6e36291f15a0aa2f11% %MINIFYHTMLcfe7444a32b4b84c6e36291f15a0aa2f12%

COMMENTARY

It still seems strange to see and write, but it became official on Friday: Tom Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed with a reported two-year contract that guarantees $ 50 million.

Betting odds are often an exaggerated measure, but Tampa went from 60 to 1 Super Bowl shots at the Westgate in Las Vegas to 14 to 1 after adding Brady. Certainly, his season will focus on New England in September, or when the coronavirus decides to let sports come back.

It won't be the first time that Cigar City has been on our radars since the NHL and MLB teams joined in the 1990s – the Rays were well intertwined with the Red Sox before Chaim Bloom and Carl Crawford jumped north. , since the 2008 American League Championship Series that sent Tampa to the World Series to a host of after-school programs: Coco Crisp vs. James Shields in 2008, Pedro Martinez vs. Gerald Williams in 2000, Trot Nixon passing his bat for the mound in 2002 after Ryan Rupe sank a pair of Red Sox in the first inning. (Topically, it was reported that Tampa thought Nomar Garciaparra was stealing posters the night before.)

“Fans come in and take over the city. They are ruthless. They are vulgar. They cause problems. They talk about your family. I swear, "said Luke Scott of Tampa in 2012, fanning the flames." Who likes that? "

The 2011 Eastern Conference Final between Bruins and Lightning was a classic powered by his own villains, namely Tampa coach Guy Boucher and the 1-3-1 defensive system, which Boston opened by scoring the only goal of a Game 7 of all time. Tampa shot in a five-game Eastern semifinal two years ago, and is coming in another if the NHL plays its season.

There aren't many memorable names that have made the Brady-esque jump from New England to the Gulf Coast, but there certainly are a few that you're familiar with.

Logan Mankins

A six-time All-Pro pick in seven seasons, and a member of the New England All-2000 and 50th Anniversary teams, Mankins was one of Brady's fiercest protectors, a monster on the offensive line who played with an advantage. (and, in 2011, despite a partially torn knee ligament). However, his 2013 was not the best, and he ended with the Patriots being outclassed by the Broncos in the AFC Championship and Mankins allowing a critical sack in the fourth quarter in the third quarter.

Signed through 2016 in a deal that, when drafted, made him the highest-paid guard in the league, the team approached Mankins about a restructuring. Mankins, who notably held out until November 2010 before obtaining his long-term contract next year, rejected the offer. The Patriots then traded the 32-year-old and a sixth-round pick to the Buccaneers during training camp, obtaining tight end Tim Wright, who left after one season, and a fourth-round pick that became two. Times Super Bowl champion Trey Flowers.

Logan Mankins played the last two seasons of a Hall of Fame caliber career with the Buccaneers. —Mark Tenally / Associated Press

It is among the most impressive outings of the Bill Belichick era, but quickly faded, the Patriots immediately won their first of three other Super Bowls in five years.

Tampa was 2-14 in 2014, ranking near the end of the league in runs and catches allowed, then 6-10 in 2015. Mankins started 31 of 32 games and played almost every offensive attack on Lovie Smith's coaching tenure. , making a seventh Pro Bowl as a substitute in 2015 at age 33. Tampa wanted him back for the final season of his contract, but Mankins chose to retire in March 2016, the same day that Peyton Manning made a much more public goodbye in Denver.

Wade Boggs

A polarizing star during his time in Boston, where one person's five-time hitting champion was someone else's first sensational fodder, Boggs was retired five years from the Red Sox and 39 years old when he signed with the Devil Rays in December 1997. It was a homecoming for Boggs, who moved to Tampa as a preteen, and an opportunity for the expansion team to gain a future Hall of Fame hypercompetitive and likely low-priced celebration.

Sitting with 2,800 hits after 16 MLB seasons, the previous five with the Yankees, the Day 1 headlines were that Boggs would get his 3,000 on Tampa's neon gradient rags. He needed 203 games and Lasik surgery on his eyes to get there, but he did it on August 7, 1999, with a two-run homer at Tropicana Field.

It was the last home run of his career. Boggs played in only 10 more games, and he needed knee surgery in September to repair a meniscus tear that he had probably suffered on a slide, before number 3,000. Despite being 41 years old, Boggs initially promised to do rehab and return for a season 19, but Tampa made it clear that he was not interested. Boggs retired in November, taking a special assistant for the general manager job, then transitioning to the hitting coach for the 2001 season.

A career .328 hitter who failed to hit .300 just three times, his later years in Boston (1992) and New York (1997), and his Devil Rays debut, Boggs was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 with almost 92 percent of the vote. The New York Times stoked the rumors by reporting that Boggs "had agreed with Tampa Bay to have a Devil Rays hat on his badge," and other media put a number on it: $ 1 million, offered by Tampa owner Vince Naimoli. Boggs denied the story and had no problems when the Hall immortalized him with a Red Sox "B,quot;.

The least known is where the rumor came from: José Canseco. Fellow former Red Sox signed with Tampa prior to the 1999 season, and his contract contained such an agreement: "If he plays three seasons for Tampa Bay and is elected to the Hall," the St. Petersburg Times reported, "he will go in as Lightning. of the Devil. "

Unfortunately, Canseco only lasted a year and a half, and The Chemist garnered just 6 out of 545 votes in the 2007 Salon election, the first in which steroids were a major topic of discussion.

Manny Ramirez and Johnny Damon

I couldn't forget Ramirez's cameo in St. Petersburg … heck, I still have the shirt. The least I can do is mention Damon, who actually played a role in Tampa's shocking shot from a Red Sox wild card spot on the last day of the 2011 season.

Ramírez played his last MLB games with the Rays, although he had joined three other US franchises. A season in Taiwan and an independent dance season in Japan (alongside former future Red Sox star Lars Anderson) at age 44. before retiring The Mannywood love festival Ramirez hosted after his 2008 exchange from the Red Sox to the Dodgers quickly faded once he was hit with a 50-game ban on drug use to improve performance in May 2009. Fifteen months later, rejecting the possibility of being a part-time player, the Dodgers simply placed him on waivers, of which the White Sox claimed he was their designated hitter.

He hit a home run and two RBIs in 69 at-bats. Chicago understandably made no effort to bring him back.

Johnny Damon and Manny Ramirez pose with then Tampa General Manager Andrew Friedman and Manager Joe Maddon on February 1, 2011. —File photo / Associated press

Tampa signed him and Damon, who spent four years with the Yankees and 2010 with Detroit after leaving Boston, as a package before the 2011 season. The fact that they both shared Scott Boras as an agent helped them get done. the deals, to the delight of Friedman, who had lost a great deal of talent, especially Carl Crawford to the Red Sox, of the 2010 East American League champions.

"One of them would have improved our lineup, but adding both will really take our lineup to the next level," he told reporters.

The introduction was a comedy routine befitting two former idiots. Damon, 37, called Tampa his "dream team,quot;, offered to take off his shirt and flex to show how fit he was, and joked about how, as DH, Ramirez could no longer "be the man of cut,quot;. . "Ramírez, 38, signed for $ 2 million a season after earning $ 20 million, turned to Damon when a journalist asked the two about playing all 162 games.

"Let's do this," said Ramírez. "You play 100 and I will play 62."

Manny did five. After a strong spring, he was 1 for 17 and the Rays were 0-6 on April 8 when his second failed drug test was announced; Ramirez retired immediately, instead of facing a 100-game suspension, though he traded at 50 before not retiring to join Oakland in February 2012.

Damon, however, delivered. He had just 16 home runs and a .743 OPS in 150 regular-season games, a half-pack for a DH that year, but he was a stable presence in the lineup and a leader in the clubhouse. Despite interest in returning after Tampa's expulsion to Texas in the Division Series, Tampa brought Carlos Peña back from Haverhill to fulfill his role. Damon remained unsigned until mid-April, when Cleveland brought him to the final 64 games of his 18-year career.

Phil Esposito

Espo wasn't even the protagonist when the Bruins acquired him from Chicago as part of a six-player trade in the summer of 1967, but his statement that the deal "could be a great opportunity for me,quot; was certainly fulfilled. He was a superstar in Bobby Orr's stratosphere, reaching the first 100-point season in NHL history in 1968-69, and then leading the league in goals each of the next six seasons. Boston went from last place in 1966-67 to twice Stanley Cup winners and three times finalists in Esposito's full eight seasons.

His move to the Rangers on November 7, 1975, for (especially) Brad Park and Jean Ratelle was "probably the most surprising trade in hockey history." Balloon Tom Fitzgerald wrote, a Belichickian effort by GM Harry Sinden to avoid keeping talent aged too long. Esposito regretted the team for years, but Sinden was finally right: a diminished Esposito played five and a half years on Broadway, retired in the mid-1980-81 season, then recovered in his TV booth, his main office as general manager. , and two short stints as a coach.

Phil Esposito's work in founding the Rayo is commemorated in a statue outside the team arena. —LindsayAnne17 / Wikimedia Commons

In 1990, his goal was to check another box: Godfather, emerging as head of the Tampa Bay Hockey Group, Inc., looking for one of the three expansion franchises NHL was expected to grant later that year. Although it was the second such group to go public, Espo grabbed most headlines, hosting an exhibition game in September at Tropicana Field (then Florida Suncoast Dome) that yielded an NHL record 25,581.

Despite losing its biggest financial backing in October, Esposito's group recovered and sold to the owners of the league, which granted the Tampa and Ottawa franchises in December to start playing in 1992-93. (San José got the other one in May, starting a season earlier.) The Lightning, which Esposito named them months earlier, bounced between two sites, finally playing three years in the "ThunderDome," as The Trop was called in its 28,000 seats. hockey setup: before opening its current Tampa stadium in 1996.

The team's general manager until he was fired in 1998, Esposito has been part of the team's radio broadcast since the 1999-2000 season. In 2011, he made the headlines by declaring he couldn't "give a damn about Boston,quot; before teams played a shot at the Stanley Cup.

"My loyalties? Are you kidding? I gave birth to Lightning. Are you loyal to your children? You can bet your (expletive) who you are, "Esposito told NHL.com during the Tampa series against the Bruins in 2018." I had the greatest success I had, as a player, in Boston. No doubt about it. I never wanted to leave Boston. But, the powers that were in Boston wanted me out. "

A little trivia: The other expansion group in the Florida derby, who sought to put a team at Tropicana Field full time? Compuware, led by Peter Karmanos and Jim Rutherford, who bought the Hartford Whalers in 1994 and moved them to North Carolina as Carolina Hurricanes in 1997.