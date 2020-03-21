Home Entertainment Tiny Harris is celebrating her daughter, Zonnique Pullins' birthday: "My Living Barbie!"

Tiny Harris happily celebrates Zonnique Pullins' birthday. He made sure to write an emotional message on his social media account, accompanied by many amazing photos. Check out their post below.

A few days ago, Tiny was having fun with her family at home.

& # 39; Happy birthday to the only one, my end of everything is everything, my 1st Luvbug, @zonniquejailee, I am so proud of the woman you have at 24, this is your year of Kobe !! 🤩 So we were going to be a great prosperous one !! I love you more than life itself. Never forget! I'm going to jail or hell for you girl! 🤷🏽‍♀️ You were born as my superstar, so I called you Star! Keep shining baby … My Living Barbie … we still introduce ourselves today! 🙏🏽👑💙🎊🎉🙌🏽‼ ️Thanks to my family page @tinyukteam for the video 💚 Tiny captioned her post.

Zonnique skipped the comments and said: quiero I love you so much mommy! you are my Everything!!!!!! Thank you! & # 39;

A follower posted this: ‘Happy Birthday !! Don't let Rona stop you from enjoying your day. "

A follower wrote: HB HBD loves to see mother / daughter relationships like this. I don't know how old you were when you had her, but I was 18 when I had mines and I think we are so close because we grew up together! I think only young mothers would understand. "

A commenter posted the following: ‘Happy Birthday 🎊 ​​I have been following you and your family for many years! I love your daughter / mother relationship. And how humble and beautiful you are. "

Someone else spoke about the relationship between Tiny and her daughter: "Tiny, I love those photos, and I love the mother-daughter relationship. You have such a strong bond. Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter @zonniquejailee."

Someone else said to Zonnique: ‘Happy birthday beautiful queen … GOD BLESS YOU with many more to come. Enjoy your special day with family and friends. "

Many people flooded Tiny's comment section to wish their daughter a happy anniversary, despite the difficult times that people are going through these days.


