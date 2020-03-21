Those props are real: Medical shows donate equipment to real fighting hospitals

%MINIFYHTML599bb520f5085270181a0c094008b7ac11% %MINIFYHTML599bb520f5085270181a0c094008b7ac12%

His doctors may be bogus, but it turns out that hospital procedures like "Chicago Med," "The Resident," and "Grey's Anatomy,quot; are awash in authentic medical equipment. With production halted and a critical shortage of supplies in real-life hospitals, the television industry has stepped in to donate what would otherwise be its accessories: surgical masks, gloves, and more, originally intended for actors, are now on way to real health. caring staff.

"We are doing it big," wrote Carla Corwin, producer of the NBC series "Chicago Med," in an email this afternoon. “Study approved. We are donating all supplies to the Illinois Department of Public Health and they can distribute them to various hospitals as they see fit. "Corwin added that they are also including equipment from their sister programs,quot; Chicago PD "and more coveted,quot; Chicago Fire "N95 masks. .

Chris Shader, the prop master at "Chicago Med," and Dr. Andrew Dennis, a Chicago trauma surgeon who works as a consultant on the program, helped organize the effort. A donation had already been made to an emergency room in Rockland, Illinois, which Corwin described as "out of supplies."

On Wednesday, "The Resident," a Fox drama in its third season, left two trunks full of masks, surgical gloves, booties, lab coats, and isolation gowns, among other supplies, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, a spokeswoman. of the show said. The donation was coordinated by Dr. Roshan Sethi, a Harvard-trained radiation oncologist and co-creator of the series, filmed in Atlanta and set in a fictional hospital. Grady is the largest hospital in Georgia.

"To the entire @theresidentonfox team, thank you for this incredibly generous #PPE donation of your ensemble," Dr. Karen Law, rheumatologist and internist at Grady, posted on Instagram using the abbreviation for personal protective equipment. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with residents about how, although supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks arrived, in the form of this very generous gesture. "

Programs like "Grey's Anatomy,quot; had also made donations, or were planning them, production members said.

The entertainment industry, nearly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, joins others in the world of culture who are using the unexpected tools of their trade to fill gaps in the healthcare system.

Conservation specialists at the Amsterdam Rijksmuseum are donating the gloves and masks they use to protect works of art to health workers, Artnet News reported, and more museums are expected to participate after one of the art historians will tweet about the effort. And in France, libraries, museums and archivists are also giving away their supplies, Le Figaro reported Thursday, after a library in Strasbourg started the movement. And, a hospital in Versailles received some masks from its neighbor, the famous palace.