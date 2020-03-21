This pandemic could be an opportunity for change in the United States | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML3d0390dc513901627c9b6bc8182b9ad311% %MINIFYHTML3d0390dc513901627c9b6bc8182b9ad312%

The COVID-19 pandemic is stretching national health systems to their limits worldwide. In some countries that have been particularly affected by the pandemic, such as Italy and Spain, legal blockades have been imposed to help curb the spread of the virus and ease pressure on public health services.

However, the United States, where all 50 states have confirmed cases, are more susceptible to the impact of this public health emergency than any other industrialized nation. If its leaders do not take swift action and implement fundamental reforms, the pandemic will cause more devastation there than it already has in Europe.

European nations are struggling to respond to the crisis despite having relatively well-functioning social security systems and universal health coverage. The United States, however, has none. Neoliberal policies implemented by consecutive administrations, which prioritize profit maximization for corporations and the wealthy over the well-being of ordinary citizens, have left the country fully prepared to face a health crisis of this scale.

45,000 Americans die each year because they don't have health coverage. 30 million people are living without health insurance and a whopping 137 million they face financial difficulties due to medical debts. One in four American workers, more than 32 million, is not entitled to paid sick days.

As COVID-19 rapidly spreads across the country, these pre-existing weaknesses set the United States on track for an unprecedented socioeconomic catastrophe.

However, there are opportunities in crisis. As it exposes the nation's shortcomings, weaknesses, and moral blind spots as never before, the coronavirus pandemic can make Americans from all walks of life realize that neoliberal policies that value life gains human beings are a threat to national security. This realization in turn can put pressure on US leaders. USA To implement the necessary reforms to ensure that all Americans have social security, comprehensive labor rights, and access to adequate health care.

The Trump administration tried to confront the pandemic as if it were simply an economic threat. Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced that it would offer $ 1.5 trillion in short-term loans banks to "address the highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak. "There has also been talk of bailing out airlines that are bankrupt as a result of the pandemic. This approach, however, has already caused considerable reaction, with many noting that the bailout money could be better spent on other priorities, such as student debt relief or universal healthcare.

Just a few weeks ago, many rejected Senator Bernie Sanders' Democratic nominee for health care universal "Medicare for All,quot; proposal for being unrealistic, unaffordable, and even anti-American. However, these schemes don't seem so far-fetched now that the country is dealing with a virus that can potentially kill over a million and collapse the economy.

There are increasing calls for the federal government to change the way it treats its citizens, and local administrations across the country have already begun implementing measures to address some of the most fundamental weaknesses in the United States that are being exacerbated by the pandemic. mortal.

Some cities and states have detained evictions, mortgage payments Y student and medical debtand now they are considering suspend utility bills, water cuts and bank fees. Some jurisdictions have delayed arrests for nonviolent crimesand federal immigration officials have stopped most arrests. And with the coronavirus pandemic about to become a humanitarian crisis in the nation prisons, prisons Y migrant detention centers, there are renewed calls for decarceration.

Also, how the coronavirus pandemic threatens to exacerbate socioeconomic inequality and vice versa, some legislators even proposed to implement a policy of basic universal income to counteract unemployment and prevent economic depression.

Also, as the virus complicates in-person voting and threatens to disrupt the US election, there have been proposals to allow vote by mail – a policy that would expand voter participation across the country.

Policy proposals that would have been quickly dismissed as marginal left wing fantasies just a few weeks ago are now being discussed in the mainstream. This shows that long before reaching its devastating peak, the coronavirus pandemic has already changed US policy.

And there is no reason for change to stop here. The coronavirus pandemic could be the wake-up call that the United States has long been waiting for.

About 80 years ago, Japan's unexpected attack on Pearl Harbor finally convinced the United States to stop ignoring a war that was about to hit its shores and devastate its people. In response to the military attack, Washington embarked on a campaign to prepare the country for war. Industry was mobilized to manufacture military equipment and all Americans were encouraged to assist the war effort in any way they could.

The coronavirus pandemic may be the Pearl Harbor time of this century for the United States. Faced with this crisis, Washington can choose to recognize the threat that neoliberal policies, the growing inequalities and injustices pose to the nation and take action. Just as you made military equipment manufacturing a priority all those decades ago, you can now change your defense spending to public health as a matter of national security.

In the worst case, the coronavirus can kill 1.7 million Americans and infect 214 million more people. But if Washington chooses to listen to the growing calls for change and move quickly to implement the reforms necessary to address the problems that make this public health emergency particularly deadly, this tragedy may eventually pave the way for a new and fairer America.

