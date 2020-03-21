This is what Sonam Kapoor said in defense of Kanika Kapoor

Yesterday, the news that Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the coronavirus did not sit well with the people of our country. Many raised questions as to why they did not opt ​​for self-isolation instead of attending parties in the city of Lucknow.

However, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor came out in support of Kanika claiming that the annoyance he is getting on social media is unnecessary. The actress went to Twitter and wrote: "Hi guys, @TheKanikakapoor returned on the 9th. India did not isolate herself but played Holi."

Hello guys @TheKanikakapoor The 9th returned. India did not isolate itself but played Holi. %MINIFYHTML8a9685266aa2f525aac7aa90dcc4a96d13% %MINIFYHTML8a9685266aa2f525aac7aa90dcc4a96d14% – Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

%MINIFYHTML8a9685266aa2f525aac7aa90dcc4a96d15% %MINIFYHTML8a9685266aa2f525aac7aa90dcc4a96d16%

Well, while it seems that Sonam does have Kanika's back, netizens still seem quite upset by his carelessness upon returning from a foreign land where the number of coronavirus cases is much higher.

In an interview with a prominent newspaper, Kanika spoke about what happened at the airport. She said: “So I arrived in Lucknow on March 11 on the morning flight. And you can verify, at that time there was no government-issued warning about anyone traveling from abroad to be under quarantine. So how can one expect me to, especially when I was examined and had no health problems until I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms just four days ago. "