This is what Boston meteorologists say about a possible snowfall on Monday

Although life may seem stagnant with the COVID-19 outbreak, spring in New England is still, well, spring in New England, and some areas might see snow on Monday.
"Say it's not # snow,quot; read a tweet from the National Weather Service on Saturday. As a consolation, the service notes that Boston is approximately 25 inches below the snowfall average this season.
"We have a couple of opportunities to increase snow next week, mainly throughout the interior," the service said. "How much does it cost? Stay tuned!"
Say it's not #snow! We all know that snow has been difficult to find. #DYK Are we averaging ~ 25 "down on BOS, ~ 20,quot; down on PVD, ~ 11 "down on BDL, and ~ 23,quot; down on ORH? We have a couple of opportunities to increase the snow next week, mainly in the interior. How much? Stay tuned! 😎 pic.twitter.com/jc4TQkglBe
– NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 21, 2020
Snow is forecast to come as part of a noreasaster, service said in a tweet earlier on saturday
"The best shot of shocking snow is in the interior of southern New England, especially the Worcester Hills and the slopes of the Berkshires," according to the service.
Boston appears to have little chance of seeing more than 4 inches of snow in 24 hours due to the storm, a service map shows. However, there could be more than six inches of snow in the mountains.
A coastal storm will bring the possibility of accumulating snowfall from Monday to early Tuesday morning. The best opportunity for shocking snow is through the interior of southern New England, especially the Worcester Hills and Berkshires slopes. https://t.co/HsX5bckDYo
– NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 21, 2020
The news was not welcome for some.
"You are really making me sad during this time of social estrangement," Twitter user Sarah Lee Mancini Jr. responded to the service.
Here is what other local meteorologists said about Monday's forecast:
Zack Green, WBZ: "The bottom line is that inland locations are likely to see inch snow while coastal areas remain in a rain event."
GEFS members strongly agree with Monday's storm. The ECMWF set seems a little more aggressive with potential for accumulation. The bottom line is that inland locations will likely see inch snow while coastal areas remain in a rain event. pic.twitter.com/RHOOYtulB4
– Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) March 21, 2020
Eric fisher, WBZ and Up News Info News: "I'm still not sure if any will accumulate on Monday afternoon in the city, but now I would say no."
A look at the March snow in recent years in Boston. I'm still not sure if any will rack up Monday afternoon in town, but right now I'd say no. Best opportunity away from the coast. #wbz pic.twitter.com/3u9SGKcpfl
– Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 21, 2020
Denise Isaac, NBC10 Boston: ‘From now on, the highest ground could go up to 7 ″‘
After having a quiet February, March is bipolar. There is a possibility of snow accumulation in the areas north and west of Boston on Monday afternoon / night, we will have to monitor a developing storm to the south. From now on, the highest terrain could reach up to 7 ". @ NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/l82P36mLWN
– Denise Isaac NBC10 Boston (@DeniseNBCBoston) March 21, 2020
Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: "Chance of rain and snow on Monday afternoon, with snowfall likely N and W."
Wind Gusty wind this morning with colder as in March. Temperatures remain stable in the 1940s.
🥶 Colder tonight in the 1920s, leading to a cold Sunday afternoon in the 1930s.
🌧 ❄️ Chance of rain and snow on Monday afternoon, with snowfall probably N and W. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/W48CWQvbg0
– Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) March 21, 2020
Yesterday's heat, with temperatures near 70 ° F, was long gone! The colder air is rushing this morning and for tonight, we will be dropping in the 1920s. This cooler trend will set the stage for our next storm on Monday as we track the potential for some snow. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/SDAz6DXxhD
– Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) March 21, 2020
