This is what Boston meteorologists say about a possible snowfall on Monday

Matilda Coleman
Although life may seem stagnant with the COVID-19 outbreak, spring in New England is still, well, spring in New England, and some areas might see snow on Monday.

"Say it's not # snow,quot; read a tweet from the National Weather Service on Saturday. As a consolation, the service notes that Boston is approximately 25 inches below the snowfall average this season.

"We have a couple of opportunities to increase snow next week, mainly throughout the interior," the service said. "How much does it cost? Stay tuned!"

Snow is forecast to come as part of a noreasaster, service said in a tweet earlier on saturday

"The best shot of shocking snow is in the interior of southern New England, especially the Worcester Hills and the slopes of the Berkshires," according to the service.

Boston appears to have little chance of seeing more than 4 inches of snow in 24 hours due to the storm, a service map shows. However, there could be more than six inches of snow in the mountains.

The news was not welcome for some.

"You are really making me sad during this time of social estrangement," Twitter user Sarah Lee Mancini Jr. responded to the service.

Here is what other local meteorologists said about Monday's forecast:

Zack Green, WBZ: "The bottom line is that inland locations are likely to see inch snow while coastal areas remain in a rain event."

Eric fisher, WBZ and Up News Info News: "I'm still not sure if any will accumulate on Monday afternoon in the city, but now I would say no."

Denise Isaac, NBC10 Boston: ‘From now on, the highest ground could go up to 7 ″‘

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: "Chance of rain and snow on Monday afternoon, with snowfall likely N and W."

