This is how Hollywood and music stars are helping amid the coronavirus crisis: Up News Info

Editor's Note: We will continue to update this post with new information. Check back.

As the coronavirus crisis raises widespread concerns about how Americans will continue to put food on the table and care for their families, a growing number of celebrity and entertainment companies are teaming up to help.

Netflix announced on March 20 that it had established a $ 100 million fund to help creatives whose jobs have been affected by the ongoing pandemic. In response to the collapse of many productions globally, the streaming giant announced on Friday that it will help support those in the entertainment community who have lost their jobs. Most of the funds will go to workers affected by the collapse of Netflix's own productions, such as the second season of The Wizard, It was closed when actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the virus.

Matthew McConaughey, the Creative Artists Agency and Ali Larter are among those who have pledged to help the Los Angeles Unified School District keep children fed and in contact with their teachers during the closure of the coronavirus. Superintendent of Schools Austin Beutner started a program earlier this week to provide hundreds of thousands of meals a day to low-income students. With 80% of the district's students living at or below the poverty line, Beutner said children and their families can pick up take-out meals at 60 different campuses across the district.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced plans to donate $ 1 million to food banks amid the coronavirus pandemic. In social media posts On March 16, the married actors said they would divide the money between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Rihanna is doing her part to combat the spread and general effects of the coronavirus by donating $ 5 million to the cause through her Clara Lionel Foundation. The 32-year-old singer pledged to support various organizations in need, including food banks in at-risk communities across the United States. The money will also go to support medical personnel with protective equipment, critical respiratory supplies, maintenance of intensive care units and help in the development of vaccines and other methods to combat the virus worldwide, TMZ reported.

Singer-songwriter Jewel hosted what she called the "Live From San Quarantine: A Livestream" concert through her social media pages on March 21, with music and conversation on how to overcome adversity. The event was organized to raise money for the Jewel Never Never program, promoted by the Inspiring Children Foundation, which was due to conduct a fundraiser that has since been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. The program helps at-risk youth with housing, food, clothing, and other needs.