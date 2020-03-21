Third LAPD officer tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Another Los Angeles Police Department officer tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The officer, who was "coughing and sweating,quot; while working in the Central Division, marks the third case within the department.

%MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf13% %MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf14%

It is unclear whether the officer interacted with the symptomatic audience.

%MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf15% %MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf16%

Authorities said the people who came in contact with the officer are expected to be quarantined.