Home Local News Third LAPD officer tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los...

Third LAPD officer tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Third LAPD officer tests positive for coronavirus - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf11% %MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf12%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Another Los Angeles Police Department officer tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The officer, who was "coughing and sweating,quot; while working in the Central Division, marks the third case within the department.

%MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf13%%MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf14%

It is unclear whether the officer interacted with the symptomatic audience.

%MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf15% %MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf16%

Authorities said the people who came in contact with the officer are expected to be quarantined.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©