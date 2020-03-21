Third LAPD officer tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf11% %MINIFYHTML51a6919760184f8752be89580be5f1bf12%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Another Los Angeles Police Department officer tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The officer, who was "coughing and sweating,quot; while working in the Central Division, marks the third case within the department.
It is unclear whether the officer interacted with the symptomatic audience.
Authorities said the people who came in contact with the officer are expected to be quarantined.