"They behave as if I were a criminal without my fault,quot; – Kanika Kapoor

Baby Doll's famous singer Kanika Kapoor put the media on a frenzy after news that she was infected with the COVID 19 virus went viral. Netizens and some celebrities criticized her for hiding her travel details at the airport and not quarantining her return from London. Not only this, she was also ridiculed for partying with nearly 100 people in Lucknow, when in the given pandemic situation, the singer should have self-quarantined himself.

Kanika, who has tested positive for Coronavirus, is currently being admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. In an interview she gave to a news channel, the singer, in an attempt to clarify her position, said that she is being made to appear irresponsible when she is not. Speaking about her travel history, Kanika related that she arrived in India on March 9, and after landing in Mumbai from London, she was properly screened at the Mumbai airport for symptoms of the virus. When Kanika was asked to comment on the news of hiding in the bathroom to skip the Coronavirus test, the singer dismissed all of that news. She said these are all dumb rumors. Speaking of the same thing, Kanika questioned the reports claiming that she hid in the bathroom and replied: “How is it possible for a person to skip the immigration exam while getting off on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and stayed in the city for one day. "

He also added that due to the pandemic, since there was no work due to the closure of the industry, his parents suggested that he go to Lucknow, his hometown.

Clarifying her participation in attending social gatherings, Kanika admitted the fact that she did attend social gatherings and met people, but until then, she did not know that she could be infected with the virus because her symptoms developed only four days ago.

Kanika also revealed the fact that she has submitted a list of people she has been in contact with, to the health department.

The singer vehemently dismissed reports of throwing parties in her hometown, saying she never hosted a party, but only attended a small birthday party.

Well, we just hope that everyone takes a lesson from this incident that involves Kanika Kapoor and does their sincere and honest part in keeping our country and people safe and out of the crisis.