These are the main applications that people are downloading right now due to coronavirus – BGR

The spread of the deadly coronavirus is profoundly reshaping everyday life across the United States (and much of the rest of the world), as states and cities increasingly mandate that citizens stay home.

The orders in those locations are intended to prevent health care systems from being inundated with coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, quarantines are radically changing many people's jobs, which are now done from home in many cases.

Here's a look at some of the top apps that people are downloading right now to make work, entertainment, and more easier.

To focus on just one aspect of the effect all of this is having, let's take a look at how people are tweaking their work as more and more of us are quarantined. For starters, as you can imagine, all of this has a huge impact on the main apps that people are downloading right now.

At the time of writing, the top free apps in the iOS app store include a combination of productivity-focused apps, such as Zoom, Google Classroom, Hangouts Meet by Google, and Microsoft Teams, which facilitate virtual meetings, along with Must-have news apps like Gmail and treasured entertainment apps to help us all maintain our sanity during these uncertain times.

These main applications include:

Focus Tik Tok Breaking news Google classroom Google Hangouts Meet Microsoft teams Gmail Disney + Smartnews Netflix

This is all happening at a time when about 1 in 5 Americans has been ordered by their local governments to stay home so that local health systems are not overwhelmed by the influx of new cases of the virus. In New York, for example, nonessential business workers were ordered to stay home, according to a press conference on Friday by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

That order follows one, a day earlier, from California Governor Gavin Newsom, which essentially tells the nearly 40 million residents of his state the same thing. Together, the populations of the two states approach 59 million people, which is equivalent to almost 1 in 5 Americans.

Cuomo said he knows his actions "will cause companies to close. They will make employees stay home. I understand that. They will cause a lot of unhappiness. I understand that, too. However," I accept all responsibility. If someone is unhappy, yes someone wants to blame someone or complain about someone, blame me. No one else is responsible for this decision. "

Image source: Sascha Steinbach / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock