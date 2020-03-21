The vast majority of coronavirus cases are mild and brief, data show – BGR

Reports from China reveal that a coronavirus infection rarely produces severe symptoms, and the vast majority of patients experience only mild symptoms that disappear rapidly.

More than 80% of COVID-19 confirmed patients were classified as mild, and more than 70,000 of the approximately 80,000 coronavirus cases in the country were already considered cured and were discharged.

Researchers continue to fight the pandemic in China and abroad, but social distancing and blockades remain the most effective way to curb the spread.

Data from China, the most affected of all the countries currently facing the new coronavirus pandemic, offer good news for the first time in a long time. As CNN reports, the latest data from China suggests that the vast majority of people with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms, and sometimes no symptoms, and then recover quickly.

The disease can be devastating to the elderly and people with severe chronic conditions, and the report is by no means a reason to abandon social distancing practices in other parts of the world, but it is nonetheless encouraging news.

As is known from the early days of this pandemic, the older a person is, the more likely they are to experience serious health complications from a COVID-19 infection. However, young people may still be at serious risk, especially if they have some type of underlying health condition. Things like high blood pressure or cardiovascular problems seem to significantly increase the death rate, as does diabetes.

Yesterday, China reached an important milestone when it did not report new cases of local coronaviruses in the country. Chinese authorities still reported 34 new cases of infection, but they were from people who had recently arrived in the country from another location and were not the result of the spread of the community within China. Some have questioned whether these numbers are accurate, but official reports are all we have to follow right now.

Being the first country to suffer a pandemic always puts you at a disadvantage, and China has taken some drastic steps to stop the spread of infections across the country. Now, as faster testing options begin to be implemented, other countries may be better equipped to deal with the situation, especially if citizens continue to follow important social distancing recommendations and avoid contact with older loved ones for now. .

