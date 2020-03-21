The US Navy USA Raised the real plane for pod jammer development testing – Defense Blog

Engineers from the US Navy Naval Air Systems Command. USA They lifted the real carrier-based electronic warfare EA-18G Growler for testing of the next-generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) capsule in the anechoic chamber of the Air Combat Air Assessment and Testing Center at the Air Station Naval of the Patuxent River.

Developed by the Raytheon Company in El Segundo, California, the NGJ-MB Engineering Development Model (EDM) modules completed over 400 hours of basic functionality, collecting electromagnetic environmental effects (E3) data, and performance testing over a period of three months.

"This camera testing period was instrumental to the NGJ-MB development test program, and its success was the direct result of outstanding teamwork between the Program Office, the Integrated Test Team and Raytheon stakeholders,quot; said Capt. Michael Orr, Airborne Electronic Attack Systems (PMA-234) program manager. "The data captured during this period not only supports our initial flight clearance, but also provided lessons learned that will benefit the entire NGJ-MB test program in the future."

The NGJ-MB system consists of two modules, known as a set of ships, to be loaded onto an EA-18G Growler aircraft. The system will provide significantly improved Airborne Electronic Attack (AEA) capabilities against advanced threats in the mid-band frequency range through improved agility and precision within interference assignments, increased interoperability, and expanded broadband capacity for increased coverage. of threats against a wide variety of radio frequency emitters.

Unlike most capabilities that instantly replace their predecessor, NGJ-MB systems will initially augment the legacy ALQ-99 tactical locking system until the low and high band components are ready to deploy.

NGJ-MB will enter flight tests in the Air Test and Assessment Squadron (VX) 23 this spring. The Milestone C program is projected for the end of this fiscal year.

PMA-234 is responsible for acquiring, delivering, and maintaining AEA systems, providing combatant commanders with capabilities that enable mission success.