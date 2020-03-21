The US Navy USA And the US Army. USA Jointly test hypersonic sliding body – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense. USA He reported that the Navy and Army jointly executed the launch of a Common Hypersonic Glide Corps (C-HGB), which flew at hypersonic speed to a designated point of impact.

A Common Hypersonic Gliding Corps (C-HGB) launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Local time, March 19, 2020, during a Department of Defense flight experiment.

At the same time, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) monitored and collected tracking data from the flight experiment that will inform its continued development of systems designed to defend against adversarial hypersonic weapons. Information gathered from this and future experiments will further inform the development of hypersonic DOD technology.

"This test builds on the success we had with Flight Experiment 1 in October 2017, in which our C-HGB achieved sustained hypersonic slip at our target distances," said Vice Admiral Johnny R. Wolfe, Director, Programs. Strategic Marine Systems, who is the lead designer for the C-HGB. "In this test we applied additional stresses to the system and he was able to handle them all, due to the phenomenal experience of our first-class team of people from across government, industry and academia. Today we validated our design and are now ready to move on to the next phase into the field of hypersonic attack ability. "

The hypersonic weapons, capable of flying at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound (Mach 5), are highly maneuverable and operate at different altitudes. This provides the warrior with the ability to attack targets hundreds and even thousands of miles away, within minutes, to defeat a wide range of high-value targets. Delivery of hypersonic weapons is one of the department's top technical research and engineering priorities.

"This test was a critical step in rapidly delivering operational hypersonic capabilities to our fighters in support of the National Defense Strategy," said LTG L. Neil Thurgood, Director of the United States Army, Director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, whose office leads the Army's long-range hypersonic weapons program and joint production of C-HGB. “We successfully execute a mission consistent with how we can apply this capability in the future. The joint team did a tremendous job executing this test, and we will continue to move forward aggressively to bring prototypes to the field. ”

The C-HGB, when fully deployed, will comprise the weapon's conventional warhead, guiding system, wiring, and heat shield. The Navy and Army are working closely with industry to develop the C-HGB with the Navy as the lead designer and the Army as the production leader. Each service will use the C-HGB, while developing individual weapon systems and launchers designed for launch from sea or land.

The similarities in hypersonic weapon design for land and sea variants provide economies of scale for future production as we build the US hypersonic industrial base. USA

"Hypersonic systems offer transformational warfare combat capabilities," said Mike White, Assistant Director, Hypersonics, OUSD Research and Engineering (Modernization). “The glide corps tested today is ready for the transition to Army and Navy weapons system development efforts and is one of several hypersonic technology applications underway throughout the Department. These capabilities help ensure that our warriors will maintain the necessary command of the battlefield to deter and, if necessary, defeat any future adversary. "

Additionally, MDA is working closely with the Army and Navy to share data that will inform their development of enhanced capabilities for layered hypersonic defense to support the need for combatants and overcome the threat of adversary.