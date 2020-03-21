The US coronavirus response. USA: An F for failure? The | U.S

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US USA Exceeding 11,000, major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York are blocked. Experts say the lack of available evidence has been a major setback for the United States and has prevented the country from pandering to the pandemic.

Former Utah Republican Governor Mike Leavitt suggested that the United States could have had better results in terms of evidence.

"When writing the post-action report on this episode, it is clear to me that a couple of things will have been learned. The first is that they need to open up to tests that have been validated in other countries," Leavitt said.

Leavitt said the United States faces a unique challenge: a large and dispersed population.

"There are 330 million people. It is a substantially greater challenge, but it will be very clear that this will be seen as a weakness. I think it is being overcome over time, but it has taken us time … there is no doubt that has weakened our response, "Leavitt said.

In 2018, President Donald Trump dissolved the United States government team dedicated to responding to a pandemic. When asked about that decision, Leavitt said there was a dispute over what actually happened.

"I am not here to defend that one way or the other," he said.

"What I do know is that the United States is now responding in a very solid way, with the closure of companies, with the closure of schools and universities, with a complete suspension of many of our sports leagues and without meetings, that is quite remarkable answer, "he added.

When the first cases of coronavirus were identified in the USA. Donald Trump dismissed the seriousness of the spread. In January, he said the virus was under control, in February he said it would "go away," and suggested Democrats were using the virus as a "hoax,quot; to make it look bad.

Leavitt said those statements were "impossible to defend,quot; and that it was time to look to the future.

"I think what is important is what is happening now and in the next four weeks, not what happened before … Now, as a people, we have to get together to make sure we really respond," he said.

