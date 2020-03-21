The University of North Texas postpones COVID-19 concerns start – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Explaining that, "We are experiencing an unprecedented global event," the University of North Texas announced that the ceremonies beginning in May will be postponed.

In a statement, UNT President Neal Smatresk said: "Our early spring is the last major event to be affected, and the decision was not made quickly to fully consider whether we could begin to return to normal operations. beginnings of May,quot;.

Graduation activities were scheduled from May 7-10.

Smatresk said the decision was made, in part, because there was no guarantee that the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) would end in 45 days and that friends and family of the graduates had to make travel arrangements.

As it stands, the plan is to hold a graduation ceremony later in the year for any graduate who wants to participate, but an exact date has not been chosen.

Administrators emphasized that any qualified student will officially graduate regardless of whether we hold a ceremony or not.

Any students who still have questions about online instruction were advised to visit the FAQ page on the UNT website.

Smatresk closed the statement by saying, "I understand this is a difficult time for them, their families, and our faculty and staff, but we are coming together and solving problems as they arise in a way that demonstrates our spirit of caring and creative UNT.