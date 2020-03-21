The United States' borders with Mexico and Canada will be closed | News

%MINIFYHTMLb9608bb54e082b1a13baea629f5b967211% %MINIFYHTMLb9608bb54e082b1a13baea629f5b967212%

The coronavirus pandemic has reached another grim milestone, with more than 11,000 deaths worldwide.

In Italy, more than 600 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

In Spain, the army is in the streets.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States has reached 19,000.

In one hour, the borders between the EE. USA With Mexico and Canada they will be closed to all non-essential trips.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.