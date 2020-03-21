The sun returns with a slight chance of snow later

After two days of snow and cold that kept many indoors, Denver residents can expect sun and heat on Saturday.
High temperatures in Denver should reach 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Areas of dense morning fog on the plains will give way to the sun, and then the possibility of scattered afternoon rain and snow.
The tall country can see up to 3 inches of snow, while the plains should see little or no accumulation, forecasters said.
Warmer today with areas of morning fog on the northeast plains. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and snowfalls in north central and northeast Colorado, with a 1-3 "build in the high country. Most places on the plains will not see snow. Some places, however they could see 1-2 " #cowx pic.twitter.com/W6pnqKHJ4Z
– NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 21, 2020
