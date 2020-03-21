The sun returns with a slight chance of snow later

After two days of snow and cold that kept many indoors, Denver residents can expect sun and heat on Saturday.

High temperatures in Denver should reach 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Areas of dense morning fog on the plains will give way to the sun, and then the possibility of scattered afternoon rain and snow.

The tall country can see up to 3 inches of snow, while the plains should see little or no accumulation, forecasters said.