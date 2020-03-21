The San Francisco Bay area suffers through the deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco Bay Area suffered the deadliest Friday so far until the coronavirus outbreak with three new deaths reported: two in Santa Clara County and the first in Contra Costa County.

Bay Area health officials reported that there have been 530 confirmed cases in 10 local counties since the outbreak began nearly two months ago. Of these, there have been 10 deaths.

Santa Clara County has been particularly affected by eight of the 22 deaths reported in California so far and all but two of the COVID-19 deaths in the Bay Area. Those cases were in San Mateo County and Contra Costa County.

Health authorities said the seventh county death was an adult man in his 80s who had been hospitalized on Tuesday, March 3. The eighth death was an adult male in his 70s, but health authorities did not provide information on when he had been hospitalized or when he died.

Public health officials expressed their condolences to the families and friends of the two deceased patients.

The county also reported seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Santa Clara County to 196. Authorities say they continue to work closely with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). , the California Department of Public Health, and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to change.

In Contra Costa County, health officials announced Friday that a 70-year-old patient receiving treatment at a local hospital had died of complications from the coronavirus, the county's first death during the current outbreak of the virus.

Revealing some details, officials said: "The patient died Thursday at a hospital in Contra Costa County. The Contra Costa resident was 70 years old and had a pre-existing condition that put them at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19, and a history of recent travel abroad. "

It was later revealed that the patient had recently traveled to Europe. People who had close contact with the victim were still being identified and told to monitor their potential symptoms.

On Thursday, Contra Costa health officials said they have had 42 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began. County hospitals have also been used to care for critically ill patients who are quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, county health officer, said most of the tests in the county were done in private laboratories that only report positive results. He said the county laboratory was doing 40-100 tests a day.

"Unfortunately, we expect the number of cases and deaths to increase before they start to decrease," said Dr. Farnitano.

He said county officials are expanding the tests every day. He says they are preparing a health order to require positive and negative tests to be reported. The county hopes that they will soon reach a point where everyone with symptoms can be tested.

"At that time, we will have better information on the total number of tests that are being carried out," said Dr. Farnitano.

The county also began identifying available fans and is submitting requests to state and federal governments to secure more resources.

“So far we have enough for our current needs, but we want to get more to be prepared for a future increase. So we are still working to get more, "explained Dr. Farnitano.