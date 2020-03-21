The Raiders signed NFL Nelson Agholor and Twitter had many jokes

%MINIFYHTML30f6388a2b6c2c402e0dce80709977fa11% %MINIFYHTML30f6388a2b6c2c402e0dce80709977fa12%

Nelson Agholor is starting again in Las Vegas, according to reports.

The receiver has signed a one-year contract with the Raiders as you move from the City of Brotherly Love. Agholor time with the Eagles was … interesting. He entered the league with expectations as a first-round pick in the 2015 draft had a solid production, being his best year 2017 when he finished with 62 receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. He even helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

But the Eagles fans probably will not remember to Agholor for their success. Instead, they will remember him for his drops.

Agholor drops became a joke that reached a peak when a resident of Philadelphia referred to the receiver in a television interview. While answering questions about the capture of babies in a burning building, Hakim Laws said: "My man started throwing babies out the window and we were trapping, unlike Agholor,quot;.

So naturally when reports surfaced that the Raiders had signed with Agholor, NFL fans had nothing but jokes about the receiver falls.

Pro Football Focus even got into the action with jokes based on facts.

Nelson Agholor has more falls TD receptions in each season of his career, except in 2017 – PFF (@PFF) March 21, 2020

Raiders dropped the ball on this – Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) March 21, 2020

The answers of everyone else were expected.

He dropped his pen to signing the contract. – & # 39; (@BigBoyFro) March 21, 2020

Nelson Agholor is so bad that even gave him his own tweet 😂😂😂 – Burner Morty (@ MortySportz24) March 21, 2020

While Twitter had jokes will be interesting to see if Agholor can find success with the Raiders. Eagles fans can be difficult to manage, so a change of scenery is probably good for him. We have to wait to see if Derek Carr catching passes or Marcus Mariota, but we hope you have some time to play in a Raiders offense that currently lacks receptors.