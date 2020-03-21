The most difficult questions that doctors may face: Who will be saved? Who will not?

%MINIFYHTML97c255fbebe668842ccc67a03a61ab3411% %MINIFYHTML97c255fbebe668842ccc67a03a61ab3412%

The National Academy of Medicine published strategies to avoid rationing during the pandemic. But hospitals across the country vary in their adherence to such steps. At the University of Miami's flagship hospital, surgeons were told last Monday to cancel elective surgeries, but across the street at Jackson Memorial Hospital, they were "given wide discretion about whether to cancel or continue "according to an update sent to doctors.

Dr. Evans is working with health leaders in Washington state to discover how to implement triage plans. His goal, he said, would be "to do the greatest good for most people and to be fair, equitable and transparent in the process."

But guidance endorsed and distributed by the Washington State Department of Health last week suggested that crisis triage teams should consider transferring patients out of hospital or hospice care if their basic functioning was marked by "loss of reserves in energy, physical capacity, cognition and general health. "

The concept of triage comes from Napoleon's battlefields. The chief surgeon of the French military leader, Baron Dominique Jean Larrey, concluded that doctors must care for the most dangerous wounded first, regardless of rank or distinction. Doctors later added other criteria to the triage of mass victims, including how likely someone would survive treatment or how long it would take to care for them.

The protocols for rationing critical care and ventilators in a pandemic started during anthrax shipments after the September 11 attacks, but have not been previously implemented.

Dr. Frederick M. Burkle Jr., a former Vietnam War doctor, put forward ideas on how to manage victims of a large-scale bioterror event. After the SARS outbreak emphasized Toronto hospitals in 2003, some of the Canadian doctors came up with some of their ideas and came up with many American plans after the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. "I said to my wife: & # 39 ; I think I developed a monster here, "Dr. Burkle said in an interview.

What he was concerned about was that the protocols often had rigid exclusion criteria for ventilators or even hospitalization. Some used age as a limit or pre-existing conditions such as advanced cancer, kidney failure, or severe neurological failure. However, Dr. Burkle had emphasized the importance of reevaluating the level of resources sometimes daily or hourly in an effort to minimize the need to deny care.