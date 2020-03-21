The man contracts the secondary chick coronavirus: he is now quarantined with his wife!

MTO News has learned that there is a CRAZY story circulating in the ritishg press. According to the main UK publication, The Sun, a man from northern England contracted the coronavirus while on vacation with his girl in Italy.

According to the local newspaper, the man told his wife that he was going on a business trip to the UK. When he returned from his love trip to Italy, he began to feel sick. Finally, the married man went to the hospital and, after the test, they found out that he had Coronavirus.

The article implies that the lateral girl also contracted the "rona,quot;

The man, who doctors say is over 30 years old, contacted doctors about how he contracted the deadly disease. But he told the doctors NOT to tell his wife.

Now the man is quarantined at home with his wife, and she has no idea how he actually got the "rona,quot;.

The Sun's story has been published worldwide and is so widely discussed that even British health ministers are commenting publicly on the situation. It seems like everyone in the UK is talking about the cheating husband

A person on Twitter commented, "Your case would be fun if it weren't so serious." Another wrote: "The man confessed what he had been doing in Italy and that his wife has no idea.

A member of the British Health Ministry tweeted this: "She believes he just contracted the disease on his business trip."