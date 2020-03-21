The man confesses live that he shot his baby's mother! (Graphic video)

A 33-year-old South Carolina man shot his baby's mother and then went to Facebook Live to confess to his crimes, MTO News learned.

Here's the video: the warning contains graphic descriptions of violence

Johnathan Ahren Emilien was wanted by the police for arson and attempted murder. Fortunately for all, the violent accused criminal, who was on the run, has now been arrested.

According to the Fountain Inn, South Carolina Police Chief Michael Hamilton, police responded to a call Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., asking for help from a woman who was shot. Police say Jonathan shot the woman and then set her house on fire, MTO News reported.

Jonathan left and went to Facebook Live, bragging about trying to kill his baby's mother. Jonathan can be heard saying, "I told him I wasn't going to get away from my baby. And you thought he was playing."

Then Jonathan told viewers that he plans to kill any police who go after him. He said, "If any of them [the police] come after me, bring that smoke because I am not going back to prison."

Officials have not disclosed the victim's condition, but Chief Hamilton says she was being treated at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Jonathan fled on Wednesday, but luckily for everyone: Fountain Inn police confirmed yesterday that he was arrested.

