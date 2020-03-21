The man confesses live that he shot his baby's mother! (Graphic video)

Bradley Lamb
A 33-year-old South Carolina man shot his baby's mother and then went to Facebook Live to confess to his crimes, MTO News learned.

Here's the video: the warning contains graphic descriptions of violence

Johnathan Ahren Emilien was wanted by the police for arson and attempted murder. Fortunately for all, the violent accused criminal, who was on the run, has now been arrested.

According to the Fountain Inn, South Carolina Police Chief Michael Hamilton, police responded to a call Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., asking for help from a woman who was shot. Police say Jonathan shot the woman and then set her house on fire, MTO News reported.

