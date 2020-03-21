The famous Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled for fear of the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

GILROY (Up News Info SF) – The pungent smell of garlic, an annual spring ritual in the Salinas Valley, will be lost this year as organizers of the famous Gilroy Garlic Festival announced on Friday that they would cancel the 2020 event.

Every year, the festival has drawn thousands of people to the Salinas Valley city with delicacies ranging from garlic ice cream to original garlic fries and garlic prawns from the stalls along Gourmet Alley, the gigantic kitchen. outdoors where the world famous "Pyro Chefs,quot; were launched. A spectacular cooking show on fire.

For more than four decades, the community has been at the heart of the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Our volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and guests have generously supported our more than 150 local charities.

"Given the unprecedented national emergency we are facing and its unknown trajectory, we must prioritize the health and well-being of our community," organizers said in a press release. "Unfortunately, this means that we cannot organize the Festival this year."

Organizers said the festival would return the weekend of July 23-25, 2021.