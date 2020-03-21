The FAA briefly stopped air traffic in the New York area after an air traffic employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly suspended departures from the New York and Philadelphia airports after an apprentice at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center on Long Island tested positive for COVID-19 today. The person had not been on the premises since March 17 and the FAA is disinfecting the affected areas.

Starting at 2:45 p.m. ET, the agency had lifted the ground stop order, according to the Associated Press.

The Long Island hub, which primarily handles high-altitude, cross-country flights, remained open. But the FAA redirected the flights "as part of a long-standing contingency plan to ensure continued operations."

The FAA said in a statement that it is "working with local health officials and employee representatives to determine how much staff could have interacted with the student in the past few days."

CNBC reported that there have been personnel problems due to the coronavirus at FAA facilities across the country; On Wednesday, flights from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas were diverted because an air traffic controller there "potentially tested positive,quot; for COVID-19.

Update March 21 2:51 PM ET: He adds that the FAA lifted the ground stop order

Developing …