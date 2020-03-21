The decision of the Tokyo Olympics is imminent, says World Athletics President Sebastian Coe | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML6084c780fc8f70aaf9529187b465094711% %MINIFYHTML6084c780fc8f70aaf9529187b465094712%

"The issue of fairness in competition is paramount," says Lord Coe.







World Athletics President Lord Coe awaits a decision on whether the Tokyo Olympics will take place soon.

There has been a widespread call for a delay in competition, scheduled to begin on July 24, due to the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus.

"A decision about the Olympics can become very obvious very quickly in the coming days and weeks," said Coe.

"As I said last week, I don't think we should have the Olympics at all costs, certainly not at the expense of athlete safety."

"The issue of fairness in competition is paramount," he said, adding that athletes were struggling to train in various countries due to measures implemented to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed thousands.

More to follow …