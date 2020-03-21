The decision of the Tokyo Olympics is imminent, says World Athletics President Sebastian Coe | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTMLaefe9244243596ccac46e63a7647da6911% %MINIFYHTMLaefe9244243596ccac46e63a7647da6912%

"The issue of fairness in competition is paramount," says Lord Coe.







World Athletics President Lord Coe awaits a decision on whether the Tokyo Olympics will take place soon.

There has been a widespread call for a delay in competition, scheduled to begin on July 24, due to the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus.

"A decision about the Olympics can become very obvious very quickly in the coming days and weeks," said Coe.

1:38 With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in serious doubt, gymnast Joe Fraser says it would break his heart if he can't compete With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in serious doubt, gymnast Joe Fraser says it would break his heart if he can't compete

"As I said last week, I don't think we should have the Olympics at all costs, certainly not at the expense of athlete safety."

"The issue of fairness in competition is paramount," he said, adding that athletes were struggling to train in various countries due to measures implemented to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed thousands.

1:30 The Australian Olympic Committee says it remains focused on planning for Tokyo, but insists that the health of its athletes remains its priority. The Australian Olympic Committee says it remains focused on planning for Tokyo, but insists that the health of its athletes remains its priority.

Despite the clamor to delay the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has insisted, saying the Games will continue as scheduled.

"This is unknown territory for all of us," added Coe, before a World Athletics meeting scheduled for early next week to review and discuss the situation.

"If we lose the level playing field, we lose the integrity of the competition. Nobody wants this, except the athletes or the fans."