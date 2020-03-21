The coronavirus puzzle and human rights | Inequality

%MINIFYHTML4f474ac3371afafa338963518bf59a6111% %MINIFYHTML4f474ac3371afafa338963518bf59a6112%

These are strange times. From left to right, nobody knows what to do or who to believe. While the rapid spread of the coronavirus has puzzled and confused many of us, the edict to physically distance ourselves from others has both highlighted how vulnerable and interdependent we all are.

These are also extremely dangerous times. This is true not only, or even mainly, because of the deaths that COVID-19 will cause, but rather because of the policies that our governments are introducing or refusing to introduce.

%MINIFYHTML4f474ac3371afafa338963518bf59a6113% %MINIFYHTML4f474ac3371afafa338963518bf59a6114%

As far as we know, physical distancing is most likely the most appropriate response to this pandemic. However, this distancing is also facilitating an economic crisis. This puzzle is at the crux of the current crisis, and perhaps it is also causing much of the puzzlement, as the best remedy for the outbreak itself produces dire effects, potentially far more damaging than the virus.

%MINIFYHTML4f474ac3371afafa338963518bf59a6115% %MINIFYHTML4f474ac3371afafa338963518bf59a6116%

To mitigate such grim consequences, then, physical distancing must be countered with government policies of social solidarity.

But as governments try to tackle the pandemic, we are beginning to witness a dual approach characterized by government overreaching on the one hand and insufficient government outreach on the other. Both approaches are likely to have a dramatic effect on basic human rights for hundreds of millions of people. In fact, it is not an exaggeration to say that more people will suffer and even die as a result of the way governments choose to handle the crisis than to contract the virus.

Government scope and civil rights

Once the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus is a "public health emergency of international concern,quot;, many countries followed suit. Given the circumstances, these statements make sense, but we must also be aware that they tend to break loose. formidable executive power.

The logic of executive power is straightforward: During a state of emergency, governments need flexibility to deal with emerging threats and exercise all the power vested in the state to alleviate the situation. Although clearly the consequences of states assuming so much power vary, history teaches that emergency measures are frequently abused and sometimes become permanent. In fact, they can provide fertile land for widespread violations of human rights and it can even bring about a transformation from democracy to a totalitarian regime.

Although we are still in the early days of the pandemic, worrying trends have begun to manifest themselves in several countries.

Since China to Israel, governments have required citizens to install smartphone apps, allowing officials to track people and determine if they can leave their homes. In the United Kingdom, local elections have been postponed for a year and the police have powers to arrest suspected carriers of coronavirus. Meanwhile, several countries have used the coronavirus pandemic as a justification to quell social dissent, prohibition assemblies and protests.

And the Israeli justice minister Ayelet Shaked decided to freeze court activities (thus postponing the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) before the country experienced its first coronavirus-related death.

The fear is that the rapid adoption of such policies may well be the beginning of a much broader process that restricts basic political and civil rights. When governments overreach in this way, they must be quickly resisted. Different WhatsApp and other virtual groups which is currently being created within our communities to help those who are struggling, will need to mobilize to launch widespread opposition.

Implication of the insufficient scope of economic rights.

Along with government overreach, we are also witnessing insufficient government intervention (often in the same country). As the day passes and more and more countries move towards a partial or total closure, it becomes increasingly clear that we are entering a global recession, requiring massive government investments to secure the livelihood of millions of people.

Across the world, the multi-billion dollar tourism industry has come to a standstill, while schools and businesses are closing their doors, and thousands of companies are forced to do so. decrease production or temporarily shut down assembly and manufacturing plants. This is already disrupting global supply chains, as well as demand for goods and services. In the coming days, then, we can expect to see a ripple effect, which will lead to a dramatic economic collapse.

Millions of people who live by the hand to the mouth have already begun to lose their monthly wages (the right to subsistence) and, therefore, will not be able to pay the rent or the mortgage or put food on the table (right to a standard of living). Many of those who get sick are not on sick leave, and for those who do, they rarely cover their real wages.

As for the right to health care, we already know in Italy that even relatively robust public health systems find it difficult, and increasingly impossible, during this pandemic to meet the needs of the population, and many patients with coronavirus and others who suffer from illnesses not related to the virus. You will not receive adequate treatment. This is the direct result of years of austerity, where public health systems lacked resources.

In countries that do not have public health systems, such as the United States, the situation of people who get sick is extremely likely to be much, much worse. And the situation of millions of refugees trapped in camps – from Bangladesh through Greece to the US-Mexico border – it is even more catastrophic since most have no access to tertiary care.

To stop this egregious violation of economic and social rights, and to counter the lack of scope, governments need not only insist on physical distancing, but they must also adopt a series of progressive policies that are even more radical than those introduced during the New Deal era. Many ideas are floating, but these are some of the most urgent:

A life universal income and a freeze on mortgages and rentals for people below the poverty line, as well as for those who lose their jobs, the homeless, the concert economy workers, the unemployed and small businesses.

required paid sick leave that matches one's salary, so that sick poor people don't feel compelled to go to work.

Free and complete coronavirus treatment and potentially related symptoms, without questions (about immigration status), so that no one is left untreated out of fear or poverty. This could involve expanding Medicare to all Americans, for example.

Government investment in women's and homeless shelters and food banks. And massive medical aid to refugees.

These are, of course, just some of the policies that must be institutionalized immediately to avoid the deadly violations that will inevitably arise from economic collapse.

Coronavirus as an opportunity for a green New Deal

Ironically, the coronavirus pandemic may also be an opportunity.

As the crisis brutally exposes how neoliberal policies implemented in the past 50 years have made vast segments of the world's population vulnerable, it can, and should, also be used to launch a global pushback campaign.

Solidarity with the most vulnerable along with caring for our planet can be the guiding principles for massive public investment. In fact, citizens around the world must use the crisis to demand the implementation of a Green New Deal.

Given the speed with which so many emergency measures have been introduced, we now know that a dramatic transformation can take place. And fast. The current crisis teaches us that neoliberal capitalism has no way of facing pandemics like this. It is time for a new vision of the future, for the good of all. While these are really weird and dangerous times, they can also lead to new beginnings.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.